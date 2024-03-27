Miami Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (22) Nicolas Jarry

Date: March 28, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 11

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday (March 28).

Medvedev has made a spectacular start to the season so far, amassing 17 wins from 20 matches and runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. He also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost to Ugo Humbert.

The Russian started his campaign in Miami by cruising past Marton Fucsovics in straight sets. He then outfoxed Cameron Norrie and Dominik Koepfer en route to the quarterfinals. Medvedev defeated Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-0 in one hour and 29 minutes.

Jarry at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 11

Jarry, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season, chalking up 11 wins from 18 matches and a runner-up finish at the Argentina Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International and San Diego Open.

The Chilean entered Miami on the back of a second-round exit in the Indian Wells, where he lost to Fabian Marozsan. He instantly made amends and started his campaign with a brilliant win over Jack Draper. Jarry then outsmarted Thiago Seyboth Wild and Casper Ruud en route to the last eight. He defeated Ruud 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the fourth round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Jarry 1-0. He defeated the Chilean during their last encounter at the Barcelona Open 2019.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 9- Medvedev

Both players will be determined to stay alive and end the hardcourt season on a high when they meet in this last-eight clash at the Miami Open.

Medvedev will feel gutted to have not added a trophy to his locker in 2024. He was one set away from winning the Australian Open, but Jannik Sinner stood in his way in the final. To his credit, though, the Russian has responded well and continued to produce high quality tennis.

Jarry, meanwhile, will need to play out of his skin to counter his opponent's solid all-around game. He is through to the quarterfinals in Miami for the first time in his career, but has never defeated Medvedev on tour. The Chilean's potent serve and heavy groundstrokes have helped him escape tough in-game situations and he might need more of that in this match.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and plays to their strengths will have the upper hand in this contest. Jarry will fancy his chances in the quarterfinals considering his recent win streak in Miami. However, Medvedev should be able to absorb the early pressure from Jarry and eventually exploit his weaknesses.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.