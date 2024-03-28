Miami Open 2024: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins

Date: March 28, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins preview

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2024 Miami Open.

14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will face off against home favorite Danielle Collins in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday.

Alexandrova ousted Donna Vekic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to make the quarterfinals. She then faced World No. 5 Jessica Pegula for a spot in the last four.

The opening set went Pegula's way as she swept the last four games of the set to take it. Alexandrova didn't waste any time in staging a comeback as she broke at the start of the second set. She snagged another break of serve to extend her lead to 5-2.

Alexandrova then served for the set but Pegula went on a two-game run to make it 5-4. The Russian was able to serve out the set on her second go to level the match.

Alexandrova struck first in the decider to go 3-2 up but Pegula broke back immediately to remain on even footing. The former eventually gained the edge as she bagged the last three games of the match for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win.

Collins knocked out Bernarda Pera, Anastasia Potapova, Elina Avanesyan and Sorana Cirstea in the first four rounds. She was up against 23rd seed Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals.

The two went toe-to-toe in the first set but Collins nabbed the decisive break in the eighth game to go 5-3 up. She then served out the opener with ease in the following game.

Collins was off to a fast start in the second set as she captured three games in a row to lead 3-1. Garcia briefly halted her momentum with a hold of serve, after which the American once again went on a three-game run for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ekaterina Alexandrova Danielle Collins

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Miami Open.

Alexandrova played at an extremely high level to beat Swiatek 6-4, 6-2. She didn't match the same highs from the previous round but still played quite well to get past Pegula. While the Russian blasted 40 winners, it was overshadowed by her error count, which stood at 61.

Collins might end up thinking twice about retiring from the sport if she continues to compete this way. She played some incredible tennis against Garcia in the last round and hit 22 winners against 16 unforced errors.

Collins didn't face a break point either. She hasn't dropped serve in her last two matches and has lost serve just twice across her last four matches in Miami. Alexandrova's shotmaking should match up well against the American, as both are aggressive hitters.

Both are playing exceptionally well this week. However, Collins' level seems to be a tad bit higher. Her record at the venue is quite impressive and making it to the final would be the cherry on top. The American will be expected to advance further given how she has played in the last few rounds.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.