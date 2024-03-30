Miami Open 2024 Final: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: March 31, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Finals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Sinner at the Miami Open 2024

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open finals on Sunday (March 31).

Sinner has become a dominant force on the main tour in the last couple of years. He's made an emphatic start to the season by garnering 21 wins from 22 matches so far, including title-winning runs in the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open 2024. The Italian also reached the semifinals in the Indian Wells, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in three-sets.

Sinner continued his rich vein of form in Miami and outfoxed the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Christopher O'Connell, Tomas Machac, and Daniil Medvedev en route to the finals. He cruised past the third seed Medvedev with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2 in the previous round.

Dimitrov at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, has rediscovered his form on the main tour in the last six to seven months. The Bulgarian has chalked up 19 wins from 23 matches so far in 2024, winning the Brisbane International. He also secured a runner-up finish in the Open 13 Provence event in Marseille.

Dimitrov entered the Miami Open on the back of a fourth-round finish in Indian Wells. He started his campaign with a hardfought win over Alejandro Tabilo and then outclassed the likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev en route to the finals. The 32-year-old pulled off a brilliant three-set victory against Zverev in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Dimitrov 2-1. He defeated the Bulgarian most recently at the China Open 2023.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -350 -1.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-115) Grigor Dimitrov +270 +1.5 (-105) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Sinner in the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024

A nail-biting encounter is on the cards between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open final. Both players have left no stone unturned to reach this stage and will fancy their chances in the finals.

Sinner has raised the bar for his peers on the men's tour. The youngster has captured five titles since August last year, inclding a runner-up finish in the ATP Finals in Turin. His towering presence on the baseline and immaculate shot-making skills have caused a lot of problems for his opponents in recent times.

Dimitrov, on the contrary, has also raised his level significantly in the last six months. The Bulgarian is through to his fourth main tour final since October 2023 and is one win away from clinching his second Masters 1000 crown.

He has pulled out all the stops to get past his opponents in Miami. Be it his powerful groundstrokes from the baseline or his breathtaking drop volleys at the net, Dimitrov has tactically and technically outclassed every opponent so far.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and makes a strong start in the finals will have the upper-hand in this bout. Fatigue could be a concern for Dimitrov considering Sinner spent 90 minutes less on the court in the semifinals.

The Miami crowd can expect a close contest between the duo. Dimitrov has the pedigree to present a tough challenge to Sinner in the finals, but the second seed should be able to counter the Bulgarian's game and edge past him to lift the title.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets.

