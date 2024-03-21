Match Details

Fixture: (21) Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Tiafoe at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8

Frances Tiafoe will take on Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Miami Open.

Tiafoe has made an ordinary start to the season, winning just seven of his 13 matches. His best result so far has been a semifinal appearance at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open and the Dallas Open.

The American will enter Miami on the back of a third round exit at the Indian Wells. Tiafoe began his campaign there by breezing past Dusan Lajovic, but was outclassed 6-3, 6-3 by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

O'Connell at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell has also made a modest start to the season, chalking up an identical seven wins from 13 matches. He made a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International and reached the last 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

O'Connell entered Miami on the back of a second-round exit at the Indian Wells. He began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Vit Kopriva and wil look to present a stern challenge to Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

The head-to-head between Tiafoe and O'Connell is poised at 0-0 as the duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe Christopher O'Connell

Odds will be updated when available.

Frances Tiafoe vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 4

The Miami crowd can expect an interesting battle between Tiafoe and O'Connell in the second round.

Tiafoe has shown glimpses of his potent form, but needs to increase his level to secure a title. The American is known for his top spin heavy serve and persistent all-round game on court, both of which could be handy against his upcoming opponent.

O'Connell, meanwhile, has stuck to the task despite shaky results on tour and has the ability to give the best players on tour a run for their money. The Australian isn't afraid to use his extensive skill-set and likes to control the tempo between rallies.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and converts their chances at regular intervals will have the upper hand in this bout. O'Connell will test Tiafoe with his tricky game, but the latter should be able to secure his place in the third round.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.