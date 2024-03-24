Miami Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (28) Sebastian Korda

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will face off against home favorite Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open on Monday.

Following a first-round bye, Hurkacz took on Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. The two were evenly matched for most of the opening set but the Pole gained the upper hand in the end.

Hurkacz went on a three-game run towards the end of the set to take it. Neither player came close to a break point in the second set, which was then claimed by Shevchenko in the tie-break.

Hurkacz secured the decisive break of serve in the sixth game of the decider to go 4-2 up. He didn't led the lead to go waste and soon closed out the match for a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win.

Korda received a bye into the second round as well, where he was up against Roberto Bautista Agut. While the American saved a couple of set points at 6-5 in the first set, he still lost the set as he came up short in the ensuing tie-break.

Korda got broken at the start of the second set but bagged the next four games to surge ahead 4-1. He maintained the lead until the end of the set to clinch it. A lone break of serve in the third set proved to be enough for him to score a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Hurkacz leads Korda 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous encounter at the 2023 Paris Masters in three sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz Sebastian Korda

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Both players were pushed to three sets in the previous round. Hurkacz's serve did most of the heavy lifting yet again. He rained down 28 aces against Shevchenko and won 81% of points on the back of his first serve.

Korda almost matched Hurkacz's serving stats with his own as he blasted 21 aces in the last round and won 82% of his first serve points. On a day when higher-ranked Americans such as Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe were all eliminated, he gave the home crowd something to cheer about.

Korda has struggled against Hurkacz a fair bit in the past, as evident by their record. The American has found it tough to counter his opponent's massive serve in their previous matches.

However, Hurkacz has become increasingly reliant on his serve to the detriment of his baseline game. If Korda is able to get him to engage in frequent baseline duels, only then he has a clear shot at victory, or else it's back to the drawing board for him.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.