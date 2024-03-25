Miami Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: Monday, March 25

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a second Miami Open title against 14th Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round on Monday, March 25.

Swiatek kicked off her campaign with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory against Camila Giorgi in the second round. She went up against 26th seed Linda Noskova in the third round, an opponent she's met twice already this season.

The pair traded breaks of serve early, but Swiatek broke once again to take the upper hand. She failed to serve out the set and ultimately succumbed to a grueling tie-breaker.

Swiatek jumped to an early lead in the second, breaking in the very first game. She broke once more in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead. She finally took the set 5-4 after once again failing to serve out the set at 5-2. A break in the fifth game of the final set proved to be enough for the Pole to seal a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 win.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in Miami with a dominating 6-3, 6-4 win over Donna Vekic in the second round.

Up against compatriot and 21st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round, Alexandrova jumped to the early lead and sealed the first set. Pavlyuchenkova fought back in the second with a barrage of powerful hits from the baseline to claim the second. Alexandrova fought back in the third, ultimately sealing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova have faced off four times on tour, with the Pole winning their last meeting 6-1, 6-4 in Qatar earlier this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Iga Swiatek looked off-color for some parts during her match against Noskova but ultimately showed her class when it mattered the most.

Despite not playing the decisive points as well as she usually does, she ultimately held her nerve to serve out the match down 0-40. She had failed to serve out the set twice before in the match.

Alexandrova also started strong but was given a tough fight in the previous round by Pavlyuchenkova. Alexandrova however found success on her serve winning 70% of points behind her first serve and 82% of points behind her second serve. She also broke her opponent's serve thrice in as many opportunities as presented.

Swiatek and Alexandrova have had a couple of tough battles in the past and there is no discounting an upset from the lower-ranked Russian.

Swiatek, however, holds the upper hand and is the favorite to go through.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in three sets.