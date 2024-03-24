Miami Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (26) Linda Noskova

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview

Swiatek at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 8

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Linda Noskova in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday.

After a slow start to the season, Swiatek raised her level while competing in the Middle-East swing. With 21 wins from 23 matches to her name, she secured title winning runs in the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells 2024, where she defeated Maria Sakkari in the finals.

The 22-year-old started her campaign in the Miami Open by cruising past Camila Giorgi with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-1. She won 76% of her first serve points and rescued all the four break points she faced against the Italian.

Noskova at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8

Linda Noskova, meanwhile, has made a propitious start to her season, chalking up 12 wins from 17 matches and a semifinal finish in the Brisbane International. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

The Czech tennis sensation entered the Miami Open on the back of a third round exit in the Indian Wells, where she was outfoxed by Iga Swiatek. She steadied the ship once again in Miami by defeating Maria Timofeeva with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4 in her opening match. Noskova will be determined to present a sharper challenge to Swiatek this time around.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Noskova 2-1. The Pole won their most recent encounter at the Indian Wells 2024.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Linda Noskova

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova prediction

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 8

The fiesty battle between Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova resumes in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday. Both players will be eager to stay alive in the WTA 1000 event and end the hardcourt season on a strong note.

Swiatek is by far the best player on the women's tour. Apart from her surprising third round exit at the Australian Open, the Pole has been exceptional in 2024. She is known for her aggressive all-around game, quick decision-making skills and swift movement on the tennis court.

Noskova, on the other side of the net, will need to bring her A-game to the fore to stop Swiatek's seven match win streak on tour. The Czech showcased her resilience during their first meeting this year in Melbourne and held her nerve during crucial moments. She will need to do the same in Miami and begin on the frontfoot in the third round.

Ultimately, the player who settles in quickly, finds their rhythm and controls the tempo between rallies will come out on top. If Noskova executes her strategy to the tea and maintains playing at a high level throughout the contest, she could cause an upset. Otherwise it is most likely that Swiatek continues her purple patch and advances to the fourth round.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.