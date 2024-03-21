Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori

Date: Friday, March 22

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | Australia - beIN SPORTS | India - Sony Liv

Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Second seed Jannik Sinner will kick off his 2024 Miami Open campaign against compatriot Andrea Vavassori in the second round on Friday, March 22.

The 22-year-old Italian has had a stellar season so far. He captured his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, and Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic in the finals where he turned the match around from 2 sets to 0 down. He picked up a second title of the season at the Rotterdam Open, getting the better of Alex de Minaur.

His 16-0 run to the season, however, was halted in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open by Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner gained the early advantage, taking the first set comfortably. A resurgence from Alcaraz in sets two and three saw him clinch the tie.

Vavassori, meanwhile, began his Miami Open campaign in the qualifiers. He plowed through two three-setters against Duje Ajdukovic and Valentin Vacherot to secure a berth in the main draw. He saw off Pedro Cachin in the first round in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Vavassori is currently 3-1 in the W/L column for the year, with his only two main draw appearances coming in Argentina and this week in Miami. He beat Thiago Seyboth Wild and seventh seed Laslo Djere in Argentina en route to a last-eight clash against top Carlos Alcaraz. He lost that match 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Andrea Vavassori will face off against one another for the very first time.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori odds

Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Vavassori prediction

Andrea Vavassori at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Jannik Sinner heads into Miami with a serious shout for the title after falling in the final hurdle to Daniil Medvedev in last year's event. Sinner has carried his good form from the back end of last year to the start of this year and has looked lethal for most parts, picking up two big titles already this season.

Vavassori, meanwhile, walks into the match-up high on confidence after his previous match where he brushed aside Pedro Cachin in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. He won 82% of his points on the back of his first serve and broke his opponent's serve 4 times en route to the win.

Despite his good form, Vavassori is going to face a mighty hard challenge in the form of Sinner. The faster courts in Miami will assist the younger Italian more and we could see a one-sided affair if Vavassori doesn't make early inroads.

A premier doubles player, Vavassori will have to serve well and finish points at the net as much as possible if he is to stand a chance against Sinner's dominant baseline game.

Pick: Jannik Sinner in straight sets.