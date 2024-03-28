Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: March 29, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open.

Second seed Jannik Sinner takes on defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Friday.

Sinner eliminated Andrea Vavassori, Tallon Griekspoor and Christopher O'Connell to book a quarterfinal showdown withTomas Machac. The Italian started with a break of serve, but his opponent was soon on level terms.

Sinner secured the next break to go up 4-3 before claiming the first set. He jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second before serving out a 6-4, 6-2 win to reach his fourth straight semifinal of the season.

Medvedev, meanwhile, secured wins over Marton Fucsovics, Cameron Norrie and Dominik Koepfer to make the last-eight, where Nicolas Jarry awaited. The Russian led 3-1. With Jarry serving to stay in the set at 5-2, Medvedev broke serve again to clinch the set.

Both players remained steady on serve in the second, which led to a tie-break, which Medvedev won to register a 6-2, 7-6 (7) win.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Medvedev leads Sinner 6-4 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter in the final of this year's Australian Open in five sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Miami Open

Both Sinner and Medvedev have played well in Miami, like they have the entire season, aiming to reach their third final of the year. The Italian beat Medvedev to triumph at the Australian Open before winning the Rotterdam title.

Medvedev was the runner-up at Indian Wells a couple of weeks ago. Their rivalry has taken an interesting turn in the last year. He beat Sinner in the final of last year's Miami Open for his sixth straight win over the Italian.

The 22-year old has since won their next four matches, though. While Medvedev has won 20 titles, he has reached the final during his title defence just thrice and has never defended his title.

Carlos Alcaraz is the only player to beat Sinner this year. Medvedev will need to step up his game by a considerable margin if he intends to do the same. Based on their recent results, the Italian has the edge.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets