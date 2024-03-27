Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac

Date: March 27, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac preview

Sinner at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday (March 27).

Sinner has been a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour. He captured his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year and continued his purple patch to clinch the Rotterdam Open. The Italian entered Miami on the back of a semifinal finish in Indian Wells, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a three-set thriller.

Sinner started his campaign in the Miami Open by cruising past Andrea Vavassori with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. He then outfoxed the likes of Tallon Griekspoor and Christopher O'Connell en route to the quarterfinals, defeating the latter 6-4, 6-3.

Machac at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024

Tomas Machac has also made a very good start to the season, garnering 10 wins from 15 matches and mustering a quarterfinal appearance in the Open 13 Provence event. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Karen Khachanov in four sets.

Machac has been sensational in the Miami Open so far, defeating established players such as Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, and Matteo Arnaldi en route to the quarterfinals. He made light work of the Italian in the fourth round and outclassed him with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3. The 23-year-old Czech will be determined to present a stern challenge for Sinner, who has lost just one match all year.

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sinner and Machac is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac prediction

Sinner at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 9

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Jannik Sinner and Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. Both players have been in stupendous form at the Masters 1000 event and will be eager to continue their run.

Sinner has raised the bar for his peers in the last six months, capturing four significant titles on tour. His impeccable movement, tactical acumen, and versatile all-around game can cause problems for any opponent. Having said that, the Italian will still need to play out of his skin in the quarterfinals.

His opponent, Machak, is on a dream run in the Miami Open. The Czech failed to get past the qualifiers in 2022 and 2023, but has managed to reach the last eight on his main draw debut in 2024. He relies heavily on his serve and is one of the cleanest hitters on tour. His resilience has been admirable in the Miami Open so far.

Ultimately, the player who makes a quick start and executes their game plan to the tee will have the upper hand in this match. Machak will have nothing to lose against the second seed Sinner and will look to express himself in the quarterfinals. Despite being at his best, he could face a tough time getting past the formidable Italian.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets