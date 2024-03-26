Miami Open 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: March 27, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 Miami Open.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will square off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Wednesday.

Pegula moved past Zhu Lin and Leylah Fernandez to make it to the fourth round, where she faced 20th seed Emma Navarro. The 30-year-old overcame a 4-1 deficit in the first set and even went up a break to lead 6-5.

While Pegula failed to serve out the set in the following game, she gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to take a one-set lead. A lone break of serve in the second set proved to be more than enough for her to win the match 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Alexandrova scored wins over Donna Vekic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach the fourth round in Miami. She took on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for a place in the last eight.

Alexandrova set the tone for the match right at the start as she broke Swiatek's serve in the very first game of the opening set. The Russian didn't squander the early advantage and remained in front until the end of the set to claim it.

Alexandrova raised her level even further in the second set as she raced to a 5-1 lead in no time. She served out the match soon after that to score a 6-4, 6-2 win over Swiatek.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Pegula leads Alexandrova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Italian Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jessica Pegula -185 +1.5 (-450) 2 sets (-200) Ekaterina Alexandrova +140 -1.5 (+280) 3 sets (+140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2024 Miami Open.

Both players have reached the quarterfinals here for the second straight year. This week has been a return to form for Pegula who has played some of her best tennis. She switched her tactics quite frequently against Navarro, which frustrated the latter to no end but worked wonders for the 30-year-old.

Alexandrova scored the biggest win of her career as she eliminated the top-ranked Swiatek. The Russian struck 31 winners against the World No. 1 in the last round and relentlessly attacked her serve.

Alexandrova is an extremely talented ball striker but has been let down by her inconsistency and nerves. However, she didn't display either of those attributes in the previous round.

Pegula's rock-solid game helped her get the better of Alexandrova in the past during their only encounter in Rome a few years ago. If the Russian replicates the same form that helped her slay Swiatek, she's got a shot at victory, or else the American is likely to make it through the next round.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.