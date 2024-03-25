Miami Open 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (20) Emma Navarro

Date: March 25, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 Miami Open.

Americans Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro will battle it out in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open on Monday (March 25).

Pegula faced Zhu Lin in the second round and advanced further after her opponent retired, with the score at 6-4, 4-1. She was up against 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Both players had a few breakpoint chances early on in the first set. Fernandez was the first to make the most of her opportunity as she went up a break to go 5-3 up. However, Pegula stopped her from serving out the set as she went on a four-game run to steal the opener from her opponent.

Pegula led by a break twice in the second set but Fernandez clawed her way back into the match on both occasions. The American snagged another break of serve and didn't fumble her lead this time to score a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Navarro, meanwhile, ousted Storm Hunter in the second round to set up a third-round date with World No. 14 Jasmine Paolini. The American barely broke a sweat in the first set as she broke her opponent's serve twice to clinch the set.

Navarro landed the first blow in the second set to go up a break but Paolini turned the tables on her to take the set. Navarro raised her level in the third set as she dished out a bagel to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 victory.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -160 +1.5 (-375) Over 21.5 (-120) Emma Navarro +125 -1.5 (+250) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro prediction

Emma Navarro at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Pegula subdued Fernandez to reach the fourth round in Miami for yet another year. Her results have been a tad bit inconsistent given her standards but that could be attributed to the transition period she finds herself in.

Pegula has begun a new coaching partnership and had to deal with an injury as well. She seems to be rounding into form with her run here. As for Navarro, she continues to impress week after week. She defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells a few days ago.

Navarro finished the match against Paolini on a strong note after she lost the second set despite being in the lead. The 22-year old has a relatively good all-court game and she continues to hone her skills. Her upward rise has been quite remarkable to witness.

Had they met last year, this match-up would've been an easy win for Pegula. However, Navarro's recent rise suggests that she could find a way to topple her older compatriot.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets.