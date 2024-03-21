Miami Open 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin preview

Pegula at the BNP Paribas Open

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Zhu Lin in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday (March 22).

Pegula has made a shaky start to the season, amassing six wins from 10 matches and semifinal appearances in Adelaide and San Diego. Despite her usual strong performances at big events, she chalked up second-round exits at the Australian Open and the Indian Wells 2024.

The 30-year-old squared off against Anna Blinkova in the second round of the Indian Wells. After losing the first set, she leveled the match in the second, but eventually succumbed to a three-set loss against the Russian. Blinkova defeated Pegula in just over two hours 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Zhu Lin at the Miami Open - Day 5

Zhu Lin, meanwhile, has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. She has chalked up nine wins from 18 matches and a runner-up finish at the Thailand Open. Lin also reached the quarterfinals of the Hobart International this year.

The Chinese player entered Miami on the back of a five-match losing streak, including early exits at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells. She began her campaign with a solid win over Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Lin 2-0. She defeated the Chinese player most recently at the French Open 2021.

Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin prediction

Pegula at the WTA 500 San Diego Open

A tricky contest is on the cards between Jessica Pegula and Zhu Lin in the second round of the Miami Open. Both players have struggled for consistency this season and will be eager to finish the hardcourt season on a high.

Pegula is yet to find her reliable form on the main tour. Changes in her coaching team and a minor neck injury might have affected her progress this year. The American is known for her versatile all-around game and clinical execution on the court.

Lin, on the other hand, will feel relieved to have snapped her five-match losing streak in Miami. She won 84% of her first serve points in her previous match and faced only two break points against Bouzkova. The 30-year-old is known for her powerful groundstrokes and creativity on the court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and isn’t afraid to take risks will have the upper hand in this bout. Lin will fancy her chances considering Pegula’s recent results and form on the women’s tour. However, American should still be able to withstand the early pressure and find her bearings at the Miami Open.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.