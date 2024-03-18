Miami Open 2024: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Carlos Alcaraz-Holger Rune SF

The men's singles draw for the 2024 Miami Open has been released and we are set for some high-action tennis.

Daniil Medvedev won last year's tournament but defending the title would be very difficult for him, given the intense competition from Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev and others.

On that note, let's take a look at the men's singles draw analysis of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament:

First Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz aiming to complete Sunshine Double

Carlos Alcaraz training in Indian Wells

Seeded Players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (8) Hubert Hurkacz, (11) Grigor Dimitrov, (16) Ben Shelton, (19) Adrian Mannarino, (23) Lorenzo Musetti, (28) Sebastian Korda, (32) Borna Coric

Expected Quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz

Dark Horse: Gael Monfils

Analysis: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start against either Aleksandar Vukic or Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. The Spaniard's potential third-round opponents include Borna Coric and Gael Monfils but he should be able to beat either of the two to reach the fourth round where he will probably be up against Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz should defeat the American and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

The other side of this draw has Hubert Hurkacz who could face Sebastian Korda in the third round. However, the Pole should be able to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open where he will most likely be up against Grigor Dimitrov. Hurkacz will have it tough but he should be able to beat the Bulgarian and book his place in the quarterfinals.

The Pole put up a tough fight against Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati last year. However, the Spaniard's recent run of form should see him come out on top and reach the semifinals in Miami.

Quarterfinal prediction: Carlos Alcaraz def. Hubert Hurkacz

Second Quarter: Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur make for tough draw

Seeded Players: (4) Alexander Zverev, (6) Holger Rune, (9) Alex de Minaur, (15) Karen Khachanov, (20) Francisco Cerundolo, (24) Jan-Lennard Struff, (26) Jiri Lehecka, (31) Christopher Eubanks

Expected Quarterfinal: Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune

Dark Horse: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Analysis: Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is in this part of the draw and could face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The German may not have it easy but he should be able to reach the third round.

Zverev should have little trouble after this to reach the fourth round. Here, his most likely opponents are either Karen Khachanov or Francisco Cerundolo. The German should be able to get the better of either of the two to book his place in the quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has sixth seed Holger Rune who could have a good run in Miami after reaching the Indian Wells quarterfinals. The Dane could face the likes of Fabian Marozsan or Jiri Lehecka in the first few rounds but he should be able to reach the fourth round.

Here, Rune will most probably face ninth seed Alex de Minaur who has looked in good touch lately. The Dane's recent form should see him edge the Aussie and reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Zverev has had some good performances so far this season but if Rune is at his best, he should manage to come out on top and reach the semifinals in Miami.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Holger Rune def. Alexander Zverev.

Third Quarter: Daniil Medvedev will aim to defend Miami Open title

Seeded Players: (3) Daniil Medvedev, (7) Casper Ruud, (12) Taylor Fritz, (14) Ugo Humbert, (18) Sebastian Baez, (22) Nicolas Jarry, (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (30) Cameron Norrie

Expected Quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud

Dark Horse: Jack Draper

Analysis: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will look to win his second straight title in Miami after his final heartbreak against Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

The Russian's current run of form should see him reach the fourth round without much problems and here, he will most likely face Ugo Humbert, although Sebastian Baez should not be written off. Medvedev should be able to beat either player and reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The other half of this quarter has seventh seed Casper Ruud, who has produced some promising performances so far. The Norwegian reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and there is a good chance of him doing the same in Miami as well.

While the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Nicolas Jarry should not be written off, it will most likely come down to Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarterfinals. The Norwegian should just about manage to beat the American and reach the Miami quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud promises to be an interesting match but the former is a solid player on hard-courts and should get the win to reach the semifinals in Miami.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Casper Ruud

Fourth Quarter: Jannik Sinner heavy favorite to lift the trophy

Seeded Players: (2) Jannik Sinner, (5) Andrey Rublev, (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (13) Tommy Paul, (17) Alexander Bublik, (21) Frances Tiafoe, (25) Tallon Griekspoor, (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Expected Quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev

Dark Horse: Arthur Fils

Second seed Jannik Sinner is a heavy favorite to triumph in Miami and he should be able to reach the fourth round with ease considering his opponents are ones he can defeat.

Here, the Italian will most likely lock horns with Tommy Paul, even though Frances Tiafoe could also make it that far. However, Sinner is playing perhaps the best tennis of his life and should beat either player to book his place in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The other side of this draw consists of fifth seed Andrey Rublev, tenth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 13th seed Tommy Paul. Paul did well to reach the Indian Wells semifinals but it will most likely come down to a match between Tsitsipas and Rublev for the quarterfinal spot.

The Greek is a formidable competitor but based on recent form, Rublev should manage to get the win and reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Here, he would be up against Sinner, who beat him in straight sets at the Australian Open. There is a good chance we could see a similar result in Miami, with the Italian reaching the semifinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Jannik Sinner def. Andrey Rublev

Miami Open: Semifinal and final predictions

The first predicted semifinal would be between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, and we could see both young guns fighting it out on the court. However, Alcaraz looks in good nick and should be able to withstand whatever Rune throws at him to reach the Miami Open final.

The second semifinal would be a rematch of last year's final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, with the latter coming out on top this time. That said, it would hardly be a surprise if Medvedev triumphed.

Carlos Alcaraz def. Holger Rune

Jannik Sinner def. Daniil Medvedev

Final prediction

We could finally see a Masters 1000 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and this would be a very difficult one to decide. Sinner's brilliance might just about see him edge out Alcaraz and win the Miami Open title.

Predicted Winner: Jannik Sinner