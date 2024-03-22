Miami Open 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: March 23, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Korda at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

Twenty-eighth seed Sebastian Korda will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 23).

Korda has made a decent start to the season, chalking up nine wins from 16 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Adelaide International. The former World No. 23 also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

The 23-year-old American will enter Miami on the back of a third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters. He began his campaign cruising past Roman Safiullin, but couldn't make his mark against fourth seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian overpowered Korda in an absorbing three-set bout with scores 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Bautista Agut at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic - Day 2

Roberto Bautista Agut, on the contrary, has made an ordinary start to the season, chalking up four wins from nine matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Hong Kong Open. The former World No. 9 also reached the second round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has rediscovered his form at the Miami Open so far. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and outfoxed Emilio Nava in the first round 6-3, 7-6(4). Bautista Agut will be eager to make a deep run in Miami.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Korda leads the head-to-head against Bautista Agut 3-0. He defeated the Spaniard most recently in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Adelaide International.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Roberto Bautista Agut

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Korda at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

An emphatic contest is on the cards between Sebastian Korda and Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Miami Open. Both players possess the necessary skill sets to make a deep run at the ATP 1000 event.

Korda has reached four finals in the last couple of years but is yet to capture his second title on the ATP tour. He is known for his accurate groundstrokes, high tactical acumen, and awareness on the tennis court. The American will be determined to finish the hardcourt season on a high.

Roberto Bautista Agut, on the other hand, has struggled for form this year and needs to be more consistent. He claimed his last title at the Generali Open 2022 in Kitzbuhel. The Spaniard doesn't shy away from playing lung-busting rallies and has a formidable all-round game on tour.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and executes their strategy to a tee will have the upper hand in this bout. Bautista Agut will test Korda's weaknesses on the hardcourts of the Miami Gardens, but the American should be able to withstand the early pressure and stamp his authority in the second round.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.