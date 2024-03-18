Miami Open 2024: Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Simona Halep vs (PR) Paula Badosa

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa preview

Simona Halep at the 2022 Canadian Open

Two-time Major champion Simona Halep will take on Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Following a first-round exit from the 2022 US Open, Halep was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for a banned substance. She maintained her innocence right from the start and contested the ban. Following months of agony, her trial recently came to an end.

Halep was given the go-ahead to resume her professional career earlier this month. The former World No. 1 was immediately given a wildcard from the Miami Open organizers. This will now be her very first tournament in almost 18 months.

Meanwhile, an injury forced Badosa to cut short her campaign in 2023 as she terminated her season in July. She returned to action at this year's Adelaide International but tasted defeat upon her comeback as she lost to Bernarda Pera in the first round.

Badosa then bounced back with a third-round showing at the Australian Open, her best result in months. This was followed by second-round exits from Hua Hin and Doha.

The Spaniard faced Lulu Sun in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships but suffered another setback. She threw in the towel after losing the first set due to an injury and later pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Halep leads Badosa 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets.

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa odds

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Despite not being able to play on the tour for the last 18 months, Halep still practiced continuously. However, nothing beats an official match and the Romanian's level will now be tested.

Given Badosa's recent struggles with injuries, Halep couldn't have asked for a better draw. She has also won both of her prior matches against the Spaniard quite comfortably in straight sets and has lost just seven games across four sets.

Badosa has found this match-up tough to get through in the past. Halep's relentless defense put the Spaniard on the backfoot as their matches went on. The former World No. is likely to be rusty given her rather long layoff from the tour.

However, Halep seems to be in a much better shape physically. Badosa hasn't competed in over a month since her retirement from her first round contest in Dubai. If the Romanian's time away from the sport hasn't dulled her instincts, she should be able to find her footing to get the better of her opponent.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.