Miami Open 2024: Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs (PR) Angelique Kerber

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber preview

Sloane Stephens at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Former US Open champions Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber will lock horns in the first round of the 2024 Miami Open.

It has been a rather average year for Stephens thus far. She had a slow start to the year and didn't win consecutive matches until the Australian Open, where she made it to the third round.

Stephens won just one match during the Middle East swing, which was against Clara Burel at the Dubai Tennis Championships. After another early exit, this time from the ATX Open, she reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Stephens registered straight-set wins over Mayar Sherif and 19th seed Sorana Cirstea but came up short against 11th seed Daria Kasatkina. The American captured the first set but blew her lead as she slumped to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss.

Kerber returned to the tour this year following the birth of her first child. While she was part of the winning contingent at the United Cup, she only won one of her five singles ties.

Kerber's woes continued at the Australian Open and the Linz Open, where she was eliminated in the first round. She then notched up the best result of her comeback at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kerber defeated Petra Martic in the first round and followed it up with wins over 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko and 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova. She then faced her old rival Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round but lost to her 6-4, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Stephens leads Kerber 5-2 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter at the 2021 US Open in three sets.

Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sloane Stephens -160 +1.5 (-375) Over 21.5 (-110) Angelique Kerber +125 -1.5 (+250) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Kerber seemed to be rounding into form at Indian Wells last week but sustained an injury during her loss against Wozniacki. Nevertheless, if she maintains that same level, she should be able to challenge Stephens.

The two are familiar rivals, having played seven times in the past. This will be their first meeting in more than two years. Kerber rallied from a set down to defeat the American the last time they faced off, which was at the 2021 US Open.

Prior to that Stephens had won five consecutive matches against the German, with all of them coming in straight sets to boot. While the American's form has been patchy at best this year, she still has more wins to her name than Kerber.

Stephens is also one of the few players who can match Kerber's athleticism and court coverage. It's one of the main reasons why their rivalry leans in the American's favor. As such, she'll enter this contest as the favorite to win against the German.

Pick: Sloane Stephens to win in three sets.