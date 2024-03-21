Miami Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Former top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov will clash in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Tsitsipas, last year's Australian Open finalist, reached the fourth round this time, losing to Taylor Fritz. His title defence at the Los Cabos Open concluded in the semifinals against Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas made the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open but couldn't get past Alex de Minaur. He scored comfortable wins over Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost 6-2, 6-4 to Jiri Lehecka.

As one of the seeded players at the Miami Open, the Greek has received a bye into the second round.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, was drawn against Luciano Darderi in his opener. He broke his opponent's serve twice in the first set to go 5-2 up. However, the Canadian dropped his own serve when serving for the set.

The back and forth continued as Shapovalov broke back immediately to claim the set. The two remained unshakeable on serve in the second set, which led to a tie-break. Darderi gained the upper hand to capture the set and force a decider.

Shapovalov nabbed an early break in the third set to put himself in the driver's seat. While Darderi saved a match point on serve in the ninth game, the Canadian served out a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Shapovalov leads Tsitsipas 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their previous encounter at the 2023 Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 23.5 (+100) Denis Shapovalov +170 -1.5 (+350) Under 23.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2024 Australian Open.

Shapovalov's win over Darderi was just his third of the season. He started his comeback earlier this year and has weathered a few storms already. He played well in the previous round, blasting 55 winners.

Shapovalov has the edge in his rivalry with Tsitsipas, winning thrice, all on hardcourts. The Greek, meanwhile, was come out on top in two of their matches on clay.

However, in his loss to Shapovalov, Tsitsipas gave a good account of himself. Twice, he pushed him the Canadian three sets and on another occasion he lost a tight two-set contest. Given that the Canadian is yet to win consecutive matches this season, expect Tsitsipas to win this one.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets