Miami Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov
Date: March 22, 2024
Tournament: Miami Open 2024
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,995,555
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov preview
Former top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov will clash in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open.
Tsitsipas, last year's Australian Open finalist, reached the fourth round this time, losing to Taylor Fritz. His title defence at the Los Cabos Open concluded in the semifinals against Casper Ruud.
Tsitsipas made the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open but couldn't get past Alex de Minaur. He scored comfortable wins over Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost 6-2, 6-4 to Jiri Lehecka.
As one of the seeded players at the Miami Open, the Greek has received a bye into the second round.
Shapovalov, meanwhile, was drawn against Luciano Darderi in his opener. He broke his opponent's serve twice in the first set to go 5-2 up. However, the Canadian dropped his own serve when serving for the set.
The back and forth continued as Shapovalov broke back immediately to claim the set. The two remained unshakeable on serve in the second set, which led to a tie-break. Darderi gained the upper hand to capture the set and force a decider.
Shapovalov nabbed an early break in the third set to put himself in the driver's seat. While Darderi saved a match point on serve in the ninth game, the Canadian served out a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head
Shapovalov leads Tsitsipas 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their previous encounter at the 2023 Barcelona Open in straight sets.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov prediction
Shapovalov's win over Darderi was just his third of the season. He started his comeback earlier this year and has weathered a few storms already. He played well in the previous round, blasting 55 winners.
Shapovalov has the edge in his rivalry with Tsitsipas, winning thrice, all on hardcourts. The Greek, meanwhile, was come out on top in two of their matches on clay.
However, in his loss to Shapovalov, Tsitsipas gave a good account of himself. Twice, he pushed him the Canadian three sets and on another occasion he lost a tight two-set contest. Given that the Canadian is yet to win consecutive matches this season, expect Tsitsipas to win this one.
Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets