Miami Open 2024: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray preview

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2023 China Open.

After a first-round bye, Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face off against Andy Murray in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Friday.

Following opening round defeats in his first couple of tournaments, Etcheverry made it to the third round of the Australian Open. He was beaten by defending champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Etcheverry then turned his attention to clay and participated in a couple of tournaments in his native Argentina. He reached the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open and repeated the feat at the Argentina Open as well.

Etcheverry faced Nicolas Jarry in the latter tournament for a place in the semifinals. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury which forced him to retire at the end of the second set. He withdrew from subsequent tournaments and has returned to the tour after a month in Miami.

Murray took on 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the first round here. The Brit got broken in the very first game of the match and despite his best efforts, couldn't catch up to his opponent and lost the set.

Murray didn't fade away and instead turned up the intensity over the next couple of sets. A lone break of serve in his favor in each of the next two sets helped him complete a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Etcheverry leads Murray 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Argentine won their previous encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Tomas Martin Etchverry vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Martin Etcheverry +125 -1.5 (+260) Over 22.5 (-125) Andy Murray -160 +1.5 (-400) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray edged past Berrettini in yet another marathon win for him as the match lasted for close to three hours. The Brit struck 27 winners compared to 15 unforced errors and won 79% of his first serve points.

Just when it looked like Etcheverry was rounding into form, he picked up an injury which sidelined him for a month. After losing his very first match against Murray, he has won the next two.

They most recently crossed paths at this year's Australian Open, a match which Etcheverry won quite comfortably. He attacked Murray's second serve relentlessly and the latter managed to win just 35% of points on the back of it. The Brit didn't impose himself during return games either.

Murray is yet to win back-to-back matches this year. However, with Etcheverry being fresh off of an injury break, he might not be at his best just yet. This seems like the Brit's best chance to string together some wins in a row, especially if he has learned a few lessons from his previous losses to the Argentine.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets.