Miami Open 2024: Top 5 women's singles favorites ft. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

2024 Miami Open is around the corner and the women's singles tournament promises to be one to remember.

Petra Kvitova won last year's tournament by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final. However, she will not be able to defend her title this year due to her pregnancy. Nonetheless, there are some top-notch players with the skill and mentality to contend for the title.

On that note, let us take a look at five players who are among the favorites to win the 2024 Miami Open.

#5 Jessica Pegula

One would argue Pegula's inclusion in this list considering she her rough start to the 2024 season. However, her previous semifinal appearances in the last two editions of the Miami Open cannot be overlooked.

Pegula endured a disappointing second-round exit in Indian Wells and will be eager to bounce back in Miami. She can be a nightmare for even the best of players on her day and if the 30-year-old is able to replicate her performances from the last two years, we could see another good run from her.

#4 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has won 16 out of 20 matches in 2024 so far and will enter the Miami Open as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

While the 20-year-old has never gone past the fourth round in Miami, considering the quality of tennis she has been playing for a while now, she is very much capable of contending for the title.

The American came close to reaching the Indian Wells final and will be keen on going all the way in Miami.

#3 Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has never gone past the quarterfinals in Miami, but given the kind of tennis she has been playing for a while, there is a very good chance of her having a deep run.

The Belarusian's last two tournaments saw her endure second and fourth-round exits in Dubai and Indian Wells, respectively. She was recently eliminated by Emma Navarro in the latter and will be eager to bounce back in Miami.

Sabalenka has registered 13 out of 16 wins so far this season and has a fair chance of winning the Miami Open if she is consistently at her best throughout the tournament.

#2 Elena Rybakina

Last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina will look to go one-up in 2024 and the Kazakh has the game to go the distance in Miami.

The main issue with the 2022 Wimbledon champion has been her health as she has had a few withdrawals due to illness, most recently in Indian Wells. Rybakina, however, is all set to compete at the Miami Open and it will be interesting to see how she fares.

If the Kazakh is fully healthy throughout the WTA 1000 event, there is a good chance we might see her win and bag her second title of the season.

#1 Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is perhaps the top favorite to win the Miami Open, as she has been in any other tournament she has competed in since 2022.

The Pole won her second WTA 1000 title of 2024 by winning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she thrashed Maria Sakkari in the final. She did not drop a single set throughout the tournament.

Swiatek has already completed the Sunshine Double (winning Indian Wells and Miami in the same year) once in 2022, and considering her dominant run of form, many will fancy her chances of attaining the feat for the second time in her career.