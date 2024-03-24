Miami Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Victoria Azarenka vs (24) Katie Boulter

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Victoria Azarenka vs Katie Boulter preview

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships - Getty Images

Twenty-seventh seed Victoria Azarenka will lock horns with twenty-fourth seed Katie Boulter in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Azarenka kicked off her campaign against Peyton Stears of America in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. She plowed through a grueling three-set encounter to seal the win 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Up against 7th seed and reigning Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen in the third round, Azarenka rolled back the years, putting on a clinical display to seal a 6-4, 7-5 win. She won 73% of points on her first serve and broke Qinwen four times en route to the victory.

Boulter also began her campaign in the second round, taking on Brena Fruhvirtova. Up 7-6 (5), 1-0, Fruhvirtova was forced to retire, handing Boulter the win.

Up against 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the following round, Boulter outclassed her opponent in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. She looked incredible on serve, winning 77% of her points on her first serve and 39 points in total on serve. She was equally potent on the return, breaking her opponent's serve 4 times.

Victoria Azarenka vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka and Katie Boulter will face off for the first time in Miami.

Victoria Azarenka vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Victoria Azarenka Katie Boulter

(Odds to be added once made available)

Victoria Azarenka vs Katie Boulter predictions

Katie Boulter at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Victoria Azarenka and Katie Boulter's fourth-round encounter promises to be an exciting one, with both players heading into it on the back of some great form.

Despite her tight second-round contest against Stearns in round two that went the distance, Azarenka looked in spectacular touch during her win against Qinwen.

Boulter too has looked solid, comfortably sailing through her opening two matches.

Both players have similar game styles and the conditions in Miami are bound to suit them both. Serving well and keeping points short might be the way to go in the Miami heat.

Looking to end the hard-court swing on a high, we can expect nothing less than a high-octane match between these two exciting players. Azarenka will be raring to win a fourth Miami Open while Boulter is chasing a second trophy in this American hard court swing, having already won the San Diego Open.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka in three sets.