Miami Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Victoria Azarenka vs Peyton Stearns

Date: March 21, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Azarenka vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Azarenka at the 20th Annual Desert Smash

Twenty-seventh seed Victoria Azarenka will take on Peyton Stearns in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday (March 21).

Azarenka has amassed 10 wins from 15 matches, reaching the semifinals of the Brisbane International. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Belarusian will enter Miami on the back of a disappointed second-round exit in Indian Wells. Caroline Dolehide edged out the American 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Peyton Stearns executes a backhand on court

Meanwhile, Peyton Stearns is yet to find her best form on the main tour in 2024. The youngster has only chalked up three wins from 10 matches, including second round appearances at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells.

She began her campaign in Miami, cruising past Wang Yafan in the first round 6-2, 6-3. Stearns will be keen to make a deep run at the WTA 1000 event and revive her slow start to the season so far.

Victoria Azarenka vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

The head-to-head between Azarenka and Stearns is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Victoria Azarenka vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka -190 -1.5 (+125) TBD Peyton Stearns +145 +1.5 (-175) TBD

Odds sourced from BETMGM (remaining odds to be updated when released)

Victoria Azarenka vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Victoria Azarenka training before her match on the women's tour

A close contest is on the cards between Victoria Azarenka and Peyton Stearns in the second round of the Miami Open. Both players will be determined to make a deep run at the event and end the hardcourt season on a high.

Azarenka is still a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. The veteran has chalked up healthy results since the start of the season and is close to adding a feather to her elusive cap. She is known for her powerful all-round game and high tactical acumen on court.

Stearns, on the contrary, will feel gutted to have not reached the third round at the Indian Wells. The youngster spewed away four match points against Aryna Sabalenka and a golden opportunity to register an eye-catching result. She will be raring to go again and make amends in Miami. Stearns likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and positions herself well on court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and maintains their composure during crucial moments will have a say in this bout. Stearns' versatile gameplay could make this a tricky test for Azarenka, but the Belarusian should be able to use her experience and outsmart her first opponent at the Miami Open 2024.

Pick: Azarenka to win in three sets.