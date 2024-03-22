Miami Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs (27) Victoria Azarenka

Date: March 23, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Zheng Qinwen at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 7 Zheng Qinwen will square off against two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Zheng was up against Katerina Siniakova in the second round. She initially recovered after going down an early break in the first set but couldn't do the same again, which cost her the opener.

Zheng issued a strong response in the second set as she quickly raced to a 4-0 lead. Siniakova went on a two-game run to make it 4-2 but couldn't mount a full comeback as the set went the Chinese's way.

Zheng broke her oppnenet's serve in the very first game of the third set. Siniakova couldn't continue after that due to an injury and retired immediately, thus sending the 21-year old into the next round.

Azarenka, meanwhile, took on home favorite Peyton Stearns in the second round. The Belarusian blew a 3-0 lead in the first set and then found herself on the backfoot as she trailed 5-4 after going down a break. She then flipped the script as she claimed the next three games to take the set.

Stearns regrouped rather quickly after the opener slipped out of her hands. She raised her level to clinch the second set and level the match. Both players gave it their all in the third set which featured constant back and forth.

Azarenka overcame a 2-0 deficit to go 4-2 up, after which Stearns nabbed the next two games to level the score. The ninth game was pivotal as the Belarusian needed six break points to secure a break of serve. She then closed out the match in the following game for a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Azarenka leads Zheng 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Adelaide International in straight sets.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Azarenka's match against Stearns was a high-quality affair until the very end. The third set had too many twists and turns until the former World No. 1 gained the upper hand. She ended the match with 19 winners against 22 unforced errors.

It looked like Zheng would have to battle hard against Siniakova as well until the latter injured herself. The 21-year old, along with Azarenka, made an early exit from Indian Wells and would like to compensate for that with a deep run here.

Azarenka's serve seems to have regressed in recent weeks, and when it comes to return games, it's a bit of a hit and miss as well. Zheng has her issues with serve too, apart from inconsistent shotmaking. But when she's in the zone, she's a tough nut to crack. The Chinese youngster has performed better than her opponent this year and will be backed to advance further.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in three sets.