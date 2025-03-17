Miami Open 2025: 5 dark horses for women's singles title ft. Madison Keys & Qinwen Zheng

The Miami Open is set to kickstart on March 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The highly anticipated event boasts a packed field of WTA stars competing to win the title.

While the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Indian Wells winner Mirra Andreeva will start as the favorites, other players have an outside chance of success. Many WTA stars will be keen to leave a mark at the second stop of the 'Sunshine Double' during the American leg of the season.

Here is a list of five dark horses who can win the Miami Open 2025:

#5. Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini- Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini enjoyed a successful 2024 season. The Italian star rose to fame as she reached the final of the French Open and Wimbledon before winning the gold medal in the doubles category at the Paris Olympics. She later added the Billie Jean King Cup title to her cabinet and ended the season on a high.

However, Paolini has suffered a tough start to the 2025 season. The Italian lost in the third round of the Australian Open before losing at a similar stage at the Indian Wells. Paolini is currently ranked as World No. 7 in the WTA rankings.

Despite her poor form, Paolini has the game to succeed on the fast, hard courts of Miami. The 29-year-old could easily find her best form during the Miami Open, making her one of the dark horses for the title.

#4. Madison Keys

Madison Keys - Source: Getty

Madison Keys is one of the most in-form players on tour. The American ace won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2025 after winning the WTA title in Adelaide at the start of the season.

Keys followed up on her Grand Slam win with a semi-final run at the Indian Wells before she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 5 has a 16-1 win-loss ratio this season and will be eager to make a mark at her home tournament in Miami.

If her recent hard-court form is anything to go by, Keys will start as one of the dark horses for the Miami Open title.

#3. Liudmila Samsonova

Liudmila Samsonova - Source: Getty

Liudmila Samsonova enjoyed a great start to the season by reaching the final of the Adelaide WTA before the start of the Australian Open. However, the Ukrainian has since suffered a loss of form, winning 6 and losing 5 of her next 11 matches.

Most recently, Samsonova reached the quarterfinal of the Indian Wells 2025 but was defeated by the eventual runner-up, Aryna Sabalenka. However, the 26-year-old showed enough form at the Indian Wells to start the Miami Open as one of the underdogs.

Samsonova has a strong forehand which could cause damage to any opponent on any given day. However, the World No. 21 struggles with her movement across the baseline, a problem she needs to rectify if she is to win the title in Miami.

#2. Qinwen Zheng

Qinwen Zheng - Source: Getty

Qinwen Zheng enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024. The Chinese star reached the final of the Australian Open and the WTA Finals while winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old finished the year with a career-high ranking of World No. 5.

However, despite her strong end to the 2024 season, Zheng has struggled in 2025. The World No. 9 is yet to win a title this season with a quarter-final run at the Indian Wells her best result of the season so far.

Zheng has historically struggled at the 'Sunshine Double,' with a third-round finish in 2024, her best result in Miami. However, the Chinese star has incredible resilience and always takes her opponent to the distance during their matches. With her hard-court form improving and the 22-year-old hungry for success, a title at the Miami Open might be within reach for Zheng.

#1. Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins will start as the defending champion at the Miami Open 2025. The American star won the title last year by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final in front of her home crowd.

Despite her success in 2024, the 31-year-old has struggled this season. Collins has a win-loss record of 3-3 this season. The American lost in straight sets in the second round of the Indian Wells against Elina Svitolina.

While her current form is not ideal, Collins has the perfect game for Miami hard courts. The World No. 15 has a strong baseline game with an authoritative forehand and a fighting spirit that only a few can match. If she is on top of her game, Collins would be a dark horse to defend her title at the Miami Open.

