Miami Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete preview

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur and Chinese player Bu Yunchaokete will contest the second round of the Miami Open in Florida. Australian de Minaur is having a decent start to the new season. He made his way to the Australian Open quarterfinal in January, but he was dispatched in straight sets by eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The 26-year-old then battled his way to the Rotterdam final and took a set from World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz before succumbing 4-6, 6-3, 2-6. A quarterfinal loss to Andriy Rublev in Qatar was followed by an early exit in Dubai, and then a disappointing loss to Francisco Cerundolo at last week's BNP Paribas Open in the Round of 16.

World ranked No 69, Bu Yunchaokete is China's third-highest-rated player. Bu's best performance so far this season was at the Open Occiitanie in France, where he progressed to the quarterfinals, before being put out by Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 4-6. Since then Bu has struggled, although he took Taylor Fritz to a tie-break at Delray Beach, before losing in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur v Yunchaokete Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head

Alex de Minaur and Bu Yunchaokete never played on the ATP tour, which means the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -625 -6.5 (+285) Over 12.5 (-121) Bu Yunchaokete +460 +6.5 (-420) Over 8.5 (-112)

Alex de Minaur v Yunchaokete Bu prediction

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur is by far the more seasoned campaigner - he has 9 ATP tour titles to his name, and has competed at a higher level. The Australian is currently ranked No. 11 in the world but has been as high as No. 6, and is tipped to return to the top ten this year.

Bu's best performance came at the 2024 China Open when he upset sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti and fourth seed Andriy Rublev en route to the semifinal, only to come up against World No. 1 Sinner, who beat him in straight sets. That tournament demonstrated that on his day Bu can cause an upset.

If the Australian is in form, however, he wins. Given his struggles last week in Indian Wells, Bu could well extend him to three sets.

Pick:

Alex de Minaur in three sets.

