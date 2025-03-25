Miami Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (17) Arthur Fils

Date: March 26, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview

Alexander Zverev hits a backhand at Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev will face France's Arthur Fils for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Masters on Tuesday (March 25).

Zverev began his ATP Tour season with a third Major runner-up finish at the Australian Open, losing to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets. The German's form was evidently shaken by the above loss in the following weeks, as he exited early in Buenos Aires, Rio, Acapulco, and Indian Wells.

For what it's worth, the 27-year-old has made amends this week in Miami. Having received a first-round Bye as the top seed in Sinner's absence, he defeated Jordan Thompson and Jacob Fearnley to reach the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Fils, meanwhile, has enjoyed a good showing during this year's Sunshine Double, as evidenced by his quarterfinal run at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month. The 17th-seeded Frenchman also received a first-round Bye at the Miami Open. He defeated 16th-seeded Frances Tiafoe in three tough sets on Monday (March 24) to book his place in the fourth round of the Florida event.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Zverev leads Fils by a margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The German defeated his younger opponent in their lone hardcourt encounter at the 2024 Paris Masters.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alexander Zverev Arthur Fils

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils prediction

Arthur Fils hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Zverev has deep, heavy groundstrokes and a big serve. Moreover, despite being 6'6, the German is adept at long rallies thanks to his movement and shot tolerance. That said, the World No. 2 has a knack for being too conservative at times, which will give Fils enough initiative during their fourth-round encounter in Miami.

The Frenchman is one of the most explosive players on the ATP Tour and possesses equally balanced groundstrokes from either wing. He can also serve himself out of trouble during crucial points, albeit with suspect consistency.

While Zverev has seemingly found a rich vein of form at the Florida event this week, he has faced relatively easy opponents during his campaign. Against that background, the 17th seed might manage to spring up an upset over the top seed.

Pick: Fils to win in three sets.

