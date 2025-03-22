Miami Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Jacob Fearnley

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley preview

Alexander Zverev practicing ahead of the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will play British qualifier Jacob Fearnley in the second round of the Miami Open. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either 28th seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Jordan Thompson in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Trending

Zverev has won 12 out of 17 main-draw matches so far in 2025, producing an impressive run at the Australian Open, where he reached the final before losing to Jannik Sinner. However, the German's performances took a dip after this, as he lost in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, while losing in the second round of the Mexican Open.

He entered the Miami Open at the back of a disappointing run at the BNP Paribas Open, which ended with a second-round defeat to Tallon Griekspoor. Zverev received a bye to the second round of the Masters 1000 event due to his seeding.

Ad

Jacob Fearnley has won four out of seven main-draw matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the third round of the Australian Open. The Brit's only other win came against Kei Nishikori in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

At the Miami Open, Fearnley competed in the qualifiers and reached the main draw after beating Thijs Boogard and Tristan Boyer. The 23-year-old faced Benzamin Bonzi in the opening round and won a tight opening set via a tiebreak. However, the Frenchman fought back and took the second set to force the match into a decider.

Ad

Fearnley did well to eventually win 7-6(6) 2-6, 6-4 and reach the second round of the Miami Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head

The only prior encounter between the two came in the third round of the Australian Open this year, with Zverev winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -625 -1.5 (-190) Over 21.5 (-110) Jacob Fearnley +400 +1.5 (+130) Under 21.5 (-135)

Ad

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley prediction

Despite his recent shortcomings, Zverev will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win. The German has a pretty decent serve and already has over 100 aces so far in 2025, with there being just one instance when he served less than five aces during a match.

Zverev loves to play aggressively and has one of the best backhands on tour, and will look to make the most of it both offensively and deffensively. Forehand has been a bit of an issue for the 27-year-old but that may not be too much of a worry against a significantly lower-ranked opponent, who is not too experienced.

Ad

Jacob Fearnley served 13 aces during his last match and will look to get as many free points as he can against Zverev. The Brit will look to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. Fearnley will no doubt have to produce a much better performance than he did against the German at the Australian Open, if he is to stand a chance of winning.

Ad

While Zverev has had his shortcomings lately, his quality should see him get the better of the Brit and reach the third round in Miami.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback