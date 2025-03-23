Miami Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson preview

Alexander Zverev in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face Jordan Thompson in the third round of the Miami Open on March 24. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or 17th seed Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Trending

Zverev has won 13 out of 18 matches so far in 2025, with his best performance being reaching his third Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. The German entered Miami after a disappointing second-round exit in Indian Wells. He faced Jacob Fearnley in the second round after receiving a bye due to his seeding.

Zverev broke twice during the first five games of the opening set and won it 6-3. The 27-year-old made a solitary break in the second set and this was enough to see him win 6-2, 6-4 and book his place in the third round of the Miami Open.

Ad

Jordan Thompson has won five out of eight matches so far in the 2025 season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International. The 30-year-old took a sizeable break from tennis after the Australian Open and made his return to action at the Indian Wells Masters, where he suffered an opening-round exit.

Thompson then competed at the Miami Open and faced Marcos Giron in the opening round. The Aussie came back from a set down to beat the American 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 and set up a second-round clash with 28th seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Ad

The match saw both sets go to tiebreaks and the Aussie beat the Frenchman to register a 7-6(4), 7-6(1) win to reach the third round of the Miami Open for just the second time in his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 2-2, with their last match coming in the second round of the Canadian Open in 2024. Zverev came out on top with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -625 -1.5 (-200) Over 21.5 (-125) Jordan Thompson +400 +1.5 (+135) Under 21.5 (-115)

Ad

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the favorite to win but given their head-to-head, Thompson should not be written off. That said, the Australian has had two tedious encounters, which gives the German a slight edge physically.

Zverev's first-serve numbers were impressive in his match against Fearnley, as he won 25 out of 30 points and served six aces. The 27-year-old also produced 19 winners, which is slightly higher than his unforced error count of 17. The German's attacking game, serve and powerful backhand will come in handy but he has to be careful not to produce too many unforced errors.

Ad

Thompson's first-serve output has also been pretty decent so far in Miami, as he won 80 out of 101 points (79.21%), while serving 14 aces. The Aussie also produced 57 winners compared to 48 unforced errors.

Thompson has a pretty effective serve that fetched him 12 aces in his Miami Open opener, and will be eager the make the most out of his service games against Zverev. However, if the Aussie's retuurn game is on point, then he coud be capable of producing something impressive against the World No. 2.

Ad

While Thompson can be a pretty formidable opponent, given Zverev's last match, it is hard to not see him come out on top and reach the third round at the Miami Open.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback