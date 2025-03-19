Miami Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs (26) Leylah Fernandez

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Alycia Parks vs Leylah Fernandez preview

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Alycia Parks of the United States returns the ball against Varvara Gracheva of France on day one of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

USA's Alycia Parks will face the 26th seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday, 20 March. The winner of this match will face either seventh seed Elena Rybakina and Ashlyn Krueger.

Ad

Trending

World No. 59 Parks made a great comeback to win her first-round match against Varvara Gracheva. The American was a set and a break down and also faced a match point. However, she saved it and later bounced back to win 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-3.

Before Miami, Parks had received wildcard for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month, where she defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. Parks was then beaten in straight sets, 1-6, 1-6 by 13th seed Diana Shnaider in the second round. She has a 10-7 win-loss record on the WTA Tour in 2025.

Ad

On the other hand, World No. 26 Leylah Fernandez has a 9-7 win-loss record in 2025 and she would be looking to end her three match losing streak. The 22-year-old Canadian was beaten in three sets by Romania's Jacqueline Cristian 7-5, 6-7(5), 3-6 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, after receiving a bye in the first round.

She also lost in the first round of the Dubai Open against Belgium's Elise Mertens last month. Fernandez's best result this season was reaching the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open in February.

Ad

Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the second round on Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Alycia Parks leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Leylah Fernandez, as the American won their only previous meeting in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Ad

Alycia Parks vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +135 TBD TBD Leylah Fernandez -175 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds Source: BetMGM)

Alycia Parks vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Alycia Parks has never won a main draw match at the Miami Open, as she lost in the qualifying round in 2022 and 2024, whereas she lost the first round of the Miami Open in 2023.

24-year-old Parks has a 9-12 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events and her best result was reaching the third round of the Madrid Open in 2023. On hard courts, she has never reached the third round of a WTA 1000 event.

Ad

Leylah Fernandez has a 2-4 win-loss record in Miami, and her best result was reaching the third round of the event last year, when she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 5-7, 4-6.

The 2021 US Open finalist, Fernandez has a 29-32 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events and her best result was reaching the quarterfinals at the 2023 Guadalajara Open, 2024 Qatar Open and 2024 Cincinnati Open.

It could be a tough match considering the recent form of both players, but Leylah Fernandez would be the favorite as she is more experienced at the bigger tournaments.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback