Miami Open 2025: Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik

Date: March 27, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik preview

Fils in action at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Arthur Fils will take on Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open on Thursday (March 27).

Fils is one of the most promising youngsters on tour and has made a solid start to the season by amassing 11 wins from 16 matches, including quarterfinal runs in the Hong Kong Open and the BNP Paribas Open. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Ugo Humbert in a gripping encounter.

The Frenchman started his campaign in Miami by cruising past Gabriel Diallo and Frances Tiafoe in the first few rounds before triumphing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Alexander Zverev in the fourth.

Mensik in action at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Jakub Mensik, meanwhile, has also impressed his critics in the last couple of years. The Czech has made an optimistic start to the season by chalking up 11 wins from 17 matches, including quarterfinal runs in Brisbane and Auckland. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a close five-set bout.

Mensik started his campaign in Miami with hard-fought wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Jack Draper in the first few rounds. He then moved past Roman Safiullin in the third and received a walkover win against Tomas Machac in the fourth after his compatriot was forced to withdraw due to illness. This marked the young Frenchman's second successive Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

Fils leads the head-to-head against Mensik 1-0. He defeated the Czech last year in the ATP Next Gen Finals.

Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Arthur Fils -110 -1.5 (+195) Over 23.5 (-110) Jakub Mensik -110 +1.5 (-300) Under 23.5 (-130)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Fils plays a backhand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Arthur Fils is quickly making a name for himself on the main tour, having already won three titles. He held his nerve brilliantly to get past Tiafoe in the third round and then showed his maturity to eliminate Zverev.

Mensik, on the other hand, is a no-nonsense type of competitor on tour. The Czech goes about his business in an aggressive manner and doesn't shy away from expressing himself on the court. He will have an extra day of rest after receiving a walkover victory in the fourth round.

While Fils is known to have a versatile all-around game, Mensik relies on his potent serve and shot-making ability from the baseline. Considering their recent results and composure at the highest level, the Frenchman will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

If he finds his range in the first set, he should be able to outsmart Mensik and reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal.

Pick: Fils to win in three-sets.

