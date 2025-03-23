Miami Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (14) Danielle Collins

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on defending champion Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2025.

Sabalenka received a bye into the second round, where she was up against Viktoriya Tomova. The World No. 1 dropped her serve in the very first game of the match. However, she bounced back in style, reeling off five games in a row to go 5-1 up.

Tomova halted her opponent's momentum by bagging the next couple of games. While Sabalenka failed to serve out the set on her first try, she didn't falter on her second attempt. She blitzed through the second set, dishing out a bagel to win the match 6-3, 6-0. Her third-round match against Elena Gabriela-Ruse ended abruptly after the latter retired due to an injury at the end of the start of the second set.

Collins received a first-round bye as well and commenced her title defense with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Sorana Cirstea. She took on qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the third round. The American squandered her lead twice in the first set. However, her persistence was rewarded when she broke her opponent's serve for the third time and remained ahead to take the set.

Masarova turned things around in the second set, bagging the last three games of the set to claim it. The momentum reverted in Collins' favor in the third set. A break of serve in the fourth game essentially sealed the match in her favor, eventually winning the contest 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Collins 6-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Italian Open 2024 in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka







Danielle Collins







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Collins' title defense continued with a tough win over Masarova. She needs a deep run here to keep her ranking afloat. However, that won't be easy against her nemesis Sabalenka, a player she's yet to win against.

Sabalenka has been in good form this year. She won the title in Brisbane and came quite close to defending her Australian Open crown, ultimately losing to Madison Keys in the final. After a couple of underwhelming results in the Middle East, she bounced back with a runner-up finish to the in-form Mirra Andreeva at Indian Wells. She has a 19-4 record this year.

Collins' win over Masarova was her fifth of the season. She also hasn't beaten a top 100 player this year and has lost her last seven matches against the top 50 players. Given her current form and record against Sabalenka, the latter will be expected to maintain her unbeaten streak in this rivalry.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

