Miami Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Zheng Qinwen

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Aryna Sabalenka hits a backhand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face ninth-seeded Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday (March 25).

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka is looking to turn around her WTA Tour season after having gone through setback after setback following her runner-up finish at the Australian Open. The Belarusian has been in scintillating form in Miami, having defeated her first three opponents with relative ease.

More interestingly, the 26-year-old has not dropped more than four games in a single set in her victories. The top seed will be eager to record her career-best result at the Miami Open later this week, having exited in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in 2021 and 2023.

Ad

Qinwen, meanwhile, has also enjoyed smooth sailing at the Florida event. The 22-year-old didn't drop a set en route to her wins over local favorites Ashlyn Krueger, Lauren Davis, and Taylor Townsend en route to the last eight in Miami.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Qinwen by a big margin of 5-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Belarusian has defeated the Chinese on outdoor hardcourts four times, with their highest-profile match having been the final of last year's Australian Open.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aryna Sabalenka Zheng Qinwen

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Zheng Qinwen hits a forehand at Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka has dominated her opponents thoroughly at the 2025 Miami Open, thanks to her big serve and languid groundstrokes. The World No. 1's endurance from the back of the court is underrated. She is capable of tracking down most balls from the baseline, with her running forehand coming in handy whenever she is on the defensive.

Ad

Qinwen also has an accurate first serve that gives her free points regularly. The World No. 9 can stand her ground during lengthy exchanges and will likely put Sabalenka's shot tolerance to the test.

The key to winning for both players will be to maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio and hit a high percentage of first serves. While Qinwen has looked determined this week to nab her first WTA 1000 title, her top-seeded opponent's vigor during big matches will most likely get her across the finish line.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback