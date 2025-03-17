Miami Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Renata Zarazua

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Ashlyn Krueger vs Renata Zarazua preview

Krueger hits a forehand in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

USA's Ashlyn Krueger will face Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the first round of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday (March 18).

Krueger has been in respectable form this year, with a 12-8 win/loss record and a runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi Open. The World No. 40 reached the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells earlier this month, losing to eventual quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina in three sets.

The 20-year-old will next be eager to reach the second round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career. Her first-round opponent, Zarazua, has endured a four-match losing streak that dates back to the Qatar Open's final qualifying round. The World No. 71 will be eager to turn her fortunes around when she makes her Miami Open main draw debut this week.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head

Krueger defeated Zarazua in their lone career meeting at the 2022 US Open qualifying event. However, since qualifying matches don't count in official head-to-head records on the tour, they are tied at 0-0.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Renata Zarazua odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ashlyn Krueger Renata Zarazua

Ashlyn Krueger vs Renata Zarazua prediction

Zarazua hits a forehand at Qatar Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Krueger hits one of the flattest balls on the women's circuit, with the American's big-whip forehand being her biggest weapon. The 23-year-old possesses incredible easy power on both wings, making her a dangerous opponent to rally with from the baseline.

Zarazua, meanwhile, is much more conservative in her shotmaking. The 27-year-old doesn't have an aggressive forehand like Krueger, but she compensates with a strong, stable two-handed backhand. The Mexican also has a good shot tolerance and can exchange groundstrokes with any player with great grit.

Both players have underwhelming service games, meaning they must be sharp on their returns. Since Zarazua is more used to slower courts due to her mastery of clay, her World No. 40 opponent will be the favorite to take this match-up.

Pick: Krueger wins in straight sets.

