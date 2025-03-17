Miami Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Belinda Bencic vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Bencic of Switzerland celebrates scoring a point against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States in the final match during day seven of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic will face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday, 18 March. The winner of this match will face another Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the second round.

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Bencic missed the Miami Open last year as she gave birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024, but she is already back in the Top 50, even though she was ranked World No. 487 at the start of 2025.

The 28-year-old Swiss won the Abu Dhabi Open WTA 500 title last month after beating the top seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. She knocked out World No. 3 Coco Gauff in Indian Wells, before losing to Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Yatremska has a 12-7 win-loss record in 2025. Her best performance this season was reaching the final of the Linz Ladies International WTA event in Austria, where she was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova.

World No. 42 Yastremska reached the third round in Indian Wells after beating Ons Jabeur in the second round. But she was beaten by second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets 0-6, 2-6. She was also beaten by Swiatek in Dubai, so the Ukrainian would be relieved that she won't face the Pole before the fourth round here.

Yastremska of Ukraine plays a backhand in her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head record 3-1 against Yastremska. All of their meetings were on hard courts, but the last meeting was in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Hobart International.

Belinda Bencic vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic TBD TBD TBD Dayana Yastremska TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Belinda Bencic vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Belinda Bencic has a 9-7 win-loss record in Miami. Her best result was reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open in 2022, when she won the first set 6-4 against Naomi Osaka but lost the next two 3-6, 4-6. She has a 17-5 win-loss record in 2025 and has not lost a first-round match this year yet, so she would be hoping to continue that streak.

Bencic is the clear favorite to win this match considering her recent form, as she has not lost to anyone outside the Top 10 in her last four tournaments.

Dayana Yastremska does not have a great record in Miami, as she has never reached the fourth round. Last year, she received a bye in the first round and defeated Daria Saville 7-5, 7-5 in the second round, before losing 5-7, 4-6 to Maria Sakkari in the third round.

The Ukrainian has a 3-4 win-loss record in Miami and a 25-34 win-loss record in the WTA 1000 events. She has not reached the quarterfinals at any WTA 1000 event, since doing so at the 2019 Wuhan Open.

Pick: Bencic in straight sets

