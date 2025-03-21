Match Details

Fixture: (13) Ben Shelton vs Coleman Wong

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Ben Shelton vs Coleman Wong preview

Ben Shelton of the United States plays a forehand against Jack Draper of Great Britain in their Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

13th seed Ben Shelton will face wildcard Coleman Wong in the men's singles second round of the Miami Open on Saturday, 22 March. The winner of this match will play the winner of Luciano Darderi and 24th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Trending

22-year-old Shelton reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells last week without dropping a set, before losing to the eventual champion Jack Draper 4-6, 5-7. The American has a 10-5 win-loss record in 2025. The American also reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in January, where he lost to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Meanwhile, Coleman Wong earned a win against Germany's Daniel Altmaier in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. He had only won matches in Davis Cup and on the Challenger tour this year before this win.

Wong lost in the first round of the qualifying event of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month and then entered the Challenger event in Cap Cana, where he was beaten in the second round by USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Coleman Wong of Hong Kong returns a shot from Sumit Nagal of India during his men's singles match at the 2024 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton vs Coleman Wong head-to-head

Ben Shelton and Coleman Wong have never met on the ATP Tour in the past.

Ben Shelton vs Coleman Wong odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Ben Shelton TBD TBD TBD Coleman Wong TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Ben Shelton vs Coleman Wong prediction

Ben Shelton has a 1-2 win-loss record in Miami, as he lost to Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the Miami Open in 2023 and was stunned by Lorenzo Musetti in the third round last year.

Shelton has a 23-19 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events. He has reached the quarterfinals at Masters 1000 three times, but he has not reached the semifinals yet.

On the other hand, Wong has never beaten anyone ranked in the Top 80 of the ATP rankings in his career yet. His win against World No. 82 Altmaier was his first win against a Top 90 player.

Wong could learn a lot from his match against Shelton but it would be very difficult for him to win against the American youngster. The inexperienced World No. 182 never won a Challenger title in his career, making Shelton the favorite to go through to the next round.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets

