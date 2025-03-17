Miami Open 2025: Caty McNally vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Caty McNally vs Victoriya Tomova

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Caty McNally vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Caty McNally at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Caty McNally will lock horns with Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of the Miami Open 2025.

McNally returned to the WTA Tour this year after a long injury hiatus. The Australian Open was the first tournament of her comeback on the main tour. She was up against Varvara Gracheva in the first round and lost to her 6-3, 6-4.

McNally's next tournament was the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She took on Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round and captured the first set 6-4. The match concluded after that due to the Aussie's injury. While she gave a good account of herself in the second round against 24th seed Liudmila Samsonova, she eventually lost the match 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Tomova had a disappointing start to the season and crashed out in the opening round of her first three tournaments, including the Australian Open. She won a match at the Linz Open to reach the second round, where she lost to Maria Sakkari.

Tomova registered her best result of the season with a quarterfinal showing at the Transylvania Open. Her momentum came to a halt at the Dubai Tennis Championships, failing to get out of the qualifying rounds. She beat Olga Danilovic in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open before losing to Sakkari yet again in the second round.

Caty McNally vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

This will be the first main draw meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Tomova did win their only encounter which took place in the qualifying rounds of the Birmingham Classic 2019.

Caty McNally vs Viktoriya Tomova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caty McNally





Viktoriya Tomova







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Caty McNally vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction

Viktoriya Tomova at the Transylvania Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

McNally, who underwent elbow surgery a year ago, is still trying to find her footing. It looked like she caught a lucky break with Tomljanovic's mid-match retirement at Indian Wells. However, she crushed that notion by fighting hard until the last point in the next round against Samsonova, even though she came up short in the end.

Tomova has a 4-6 record at the main draw level. This will be her third appearance at the Miami Open. She has reached the second round in each of her prior two visits here. McNally, on the other hand, bowed out in the first round on her debut in Miami in 2019, her only previous main draw appearance thus far.

Given that McNally isn't back to her best just yet, she's going to be the underdog in this contest. Tomova's record in Miami and her results this year does make her a slight favorite against her American rival.

Pick: Viktoriya Tomova to win in straight sets.

