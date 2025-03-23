Miami Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview

Gauff in action at the Miami Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Magda Linette in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Gauff has made an okay start to the season, bagging 13 wins from 17 matches so far, including a title-winning run in the United Cup and a quarterfinal appearance in the Australian Open. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Belinda Bencic in three sets.

The American started her campaign in Miami by dismissing Sofia Kenin in the second round. She then kept her cool to outclass Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4.

Ad

Linette in action at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Magda Linette, meanwhile, has made a busy start to the season, with ten wins from 18 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the third round of the Qatar Open but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Ad

Linette entered Miami on the back of a second-round exit in Indian Wells. She started her campaign by cruising past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Linda Fruhvirtova in the third. Linette defeated the Czech Fruhvirtova in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Linette 2-0. She defeated the Pole most recently in the 2024 Wuhan Open.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -800 Magda Linette +500



Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette prediction

Gauff plays a backhand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

After a promising start to the season, Gauff has struggled to find her rhythm on tour and she will be eager to regain her confidence and win the Miami Open this fortnight. The 21-year-old has been cautious about her approach lately and needs to express herself more freely on the court.

Ad

On the other hand, Linette has been tirelessly working towards finding her A-game this season and she is close to making a significant impact on the tour after decent results so far. The Pole lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents but can be heavily effective on her day.

Despite a confident run by Linette so far, Gauff is most likely to come out on top in this fourth-round encounter. The American dominates the head-to-head battle against the Linette and will fancy her chances to enter the quarterfinals.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback