Miami Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette
Date: March 24, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,500
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview
Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Magda Linette in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday.
Gauff has made an okay start to the season, bagging 13 wins from 17 matches so far, including a title-winning run in the United Cup and a quarterfinal appearance in the Australian Open. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Belinda Bencic in three sets.
The American started her campaign in Miami by dismissing Sofia Kenin in the second round. She then kept her cool to outclass Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4.
Magda Linette, meanwhile, has made a busy start to the season, with ten wins from 18 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the third round of the Qatar Open but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.
Linette entered Miami on the back of a second-round exit in Indian Wells. She started her campaign by cruising past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Linda Fruhvirtova in the third. Linette defeated the Czech Fruhvirtova in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette head-to-head
Gauff leads the head-to-head against Linette 2-0. She defeated the Pole most recently in the 2024 Wuhan Open.
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette prediction
After a promising start to the season, Gauff has struggled to find her rhythm on tour and she will be eager to regain her confidence and win the Miami Open this fortnight. The 21-year-old has been cautious about her approach lately and needs to express herself more freely on the court.
On the other hand, Linette has been tirelessly working towards finding her A-game this season and she is close to making a significant impact on the tour after decent results so far. The Pole lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents but can be heavily effective on her day.
Despite a confident run by Linette so far, Gauff is most likely to come out on top in this fourth-round encounter. The American dominates the head-to-head battle against the Linette and will fancy her chances to enter the quarterfinals.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.