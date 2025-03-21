Miami Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (28) Maria Sakkari

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview

Coco Gauff serves during her 2R victory at Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Coco Gauff will face Greece's Maria Sakkari in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Saturday (March 22).

After guiding Team USA to their second United Cup title, Gauff's 2025 season went rather quiet as she lost four of her next ten matches, which included early exits at the 1000-level events in Indian Wells, Dubai and Doha. However, the 21-year-old has made plenty of amends in Miami this week.

Having received a first-round Bye, the World No. 3 defeated former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 in just 47 minutes, marking the most commanding victory of her career yet. Meanwhile, the American's third-round opponent, Maria Sakkari, has a lot to play for this fortnight, considering she exited the top 50 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2019.

The former World No. 3 had lost ten of her 15 tour-level outings in 2025 before arriving at the Miami Open. Since the women's draw was made before her Indian Wells semifinalist points dropped off, she is seeded 28th at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The Greek made good use of her seeding as she got the better of Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the second round after receiving a first-round Bye. She will be eager to gain some much-needed ranking points by emulating her quarterfinal run at the Florida event from last year.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Maria Sakkari leads Coco Gauff 5-4 in their head-to-head so far on the WTA Tour. However, the American defeated her Greek counterpart in three of their last four encounters which includes a 7-6(1), 6-2 victory in the third round in Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Coco Gauff -450 -1.5 (-165) Maria Sakkari +320 +1.5 (+115)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari hits a forehand at Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Gauff displayed impressive aggression during her second-round win over Kenin, hitting big serves and not being afraid to take chances on her forehand. The World No. 3 has always had a world-class backhand, making her one of the most well-rounded players on the WTA Tour.

Sakkari, meanwhile, is also an attacking player but tends to play conservatively during crucial points, which is a strategy that has cost her many big matches. The World No. 52 has impressive shot selection though, and she also has an equally balanced game.

The keys to winning the match for both players will be to step into the court and end points early on the fast hardcourts of Miami. Gauff should take this match-up comfortably as she looks very keen on reaching the last eight at the Florida event for the first time in her career.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

