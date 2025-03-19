Miami Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (14) Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea preview

14th seed Danielle Collins of the United States will play against Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday, March 20.

Ad

Trending

Collins lost in the first round of the Adelaide International and then in the third round of the Australian Open. She then lost in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 31-year-old American is having a pretty ordinary year by her standards.

Cirstea, meanwhile, lost in the first round of the Australian Open. However, she then reached the quarterfinals of both the Dubai Tennis Championships and the ATX Open. She then reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Romanian beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round of the Miami Open.

Ad

Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

The two players have clashed twice so far at the WTA level. Collins has won both of those matches and thus leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Danielle Collins TBD TBD TBD Sorana Cirstea TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Collins will turn 32 later this year and is one of the veterans of the WTA Tour. The American has been a top-10 player in the past. She boasts a solid, all-round game that can be relied upon on any surface and in any condition.

The 34-year-old Romanian is older than Collins by three years and is one of the oldest players on the Tour. Her decent run at the Dubai Tennis Championships was pretty good for a player of her age.

Ad

Collins has a more powerful game than Cirstea and should be trying to finish off rallies quickly. In addition to that, the home advantage should be helping the American a lot. It remains to be seen whether Cirstea's body can withstand the rigors of playing one tournament after another.

Each of the last two matches that Cirstea lost was a three-setter. Hence, if Thursday's match goes into three sets, Collins will be the favorite to win it. The American might actually not need to play the third set to win the match.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback