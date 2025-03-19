Miami Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Hailey Baptiste

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daria Kasatkina vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Daria Kasatkina at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 12th seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the Miami Open 2025.

Kasatkina performed quite decently during the Australian swing at the start of the season. She made the last eight in Adelaide and reached the fourth round of the season's first Major. The Middle East swing was a bust for her, with a third-round appearance in Doha squeezed in between opening-round exits from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Sofia Kenin in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. She got a taste of her own medicine in the next round as Liudmila Samsonova staged a comeback to beat her 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Baptiste was up against Olga Danilovic in the first round of the Miami Open. She took control of the first set with an early break of serve and kept a tight leash on her lead to take the set. The pair started the second set by trading service breaks but remained solid on serve thereafter.

Danilovic outplayed Baptiste in the tie-break to force a decider, though she quickly ran out of steam in the third set. The American conceded only one game in the decider to score a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 win.

Daria Kasatkina vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Baptiste 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's Korea Open in straight sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina





Hailey Baptiste







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Daria Kasatkina vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Hailey Baptiste at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Baptiste's win over Danilovic was her first against a top 50 player this season. It was also her maiden career win at the Miami Open, having gone 0-4 at the venue prior to this year. She will now aim to reach the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time in her career.

Kasatkina has been underperforming at the WTA 1000 level since last year compared to her ranking. She has advanced beyond the third round at this level only twice since the start of 2024.

Baptiste and Kasatkina crossed paths in Seoul last year, with the Russian winning with a score of 6-4, 6-2. The American has a 2-10 career record against top 20 players. She had lost nine matches in a row against them until her win over Barbora Krejcikova in October 2024.

Nevertheless, Kasatkina will remain cautious. Four of her seven losses this year have come against American players. She lost six consecutives matches against players from the US last year until she snapped the streak with a win over Baptiste. While the Russian will be favored to win, she could be tested by her younger rival.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in straight sets.

