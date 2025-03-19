Miami Open 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Sebastian Baez, Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan

Day 2 of the Miami Open 2025 will mark the start of the men's singles first round on Wednesday, March 19. All the top-ranked players have received a first-round bye and won't be in action until Friday.

Jack Draper, who won the season's first Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, will aim to complete the "Sunshine Double" with a title here. Novak Djokovic is currently tied with Andre Agassi for most titles won at the venue with six. He will aim to break the deadlock with a title in Miami, which would also be the 100th of his career.

Few former top 10 and top 20 players will take to the court on Wednesday. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for some of the matches lined up on Day 2 of the Miami Open:

#1. Alexander Bublik vs Sebastian Baez

Bublik's results have taken a turn for the worse this year. He has a 2-8 record at the ATP level and has lost his last four matches at the main draw level. Following a first-round exit from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, he opted to compete in a Challenger tournament.

It turned out to be a wise decision as he made the final, losing to teen star Joao Fonseca in a competitive two-set match. Baez has more wins to his name than the Kazakh given his 9-5 record for the season. However, he has gone 0-3 on hardcourts and lost in the first round at Indian Wells.

Bublik made the last eight at the Miami Open in 2021 but has won only one match at the venue since then, and has lost his last three as well. Baez, meanwhile, has a 0-3 record at the venue.

One player is likely to end this losing skid. Bublik's recent run at the Challenger tournament over the past week should have given him enough confidence to one-up Baez. The latter's poor record on hardcourts this year and at the Miami Open doesn't bode well for his chances.

Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik

#2. David Goffin vs Aleksandar Vukic

David Goffin is a former semifinalist at the Miami Open. (Photo: Getty)

Goffin lost his first five matches of the season but recovered with a quarterfinal showing at the Mexican Open. He advanced to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open to improve his record for the year to 3-7. He made the semifinals of the Miami Open in 2016.

A third-round showing at the Australian Open remains Vukic's highlight of the season. He has a 4-7 record this season and has lost his last four matches in a row.

With both players struggling to string together some wins, this is a good opportunity for them to gain to do so. Vukic made light work of Goffin when they crossed paths in Brisbane earlier this year with a 6-2, 6-3 win, their only career encounter so far.

However, Vukic's recent form suggests that he might not be able to repeat the feat. Their fortunes have reversed in recent weeks, and it is the Aussie who's struggling to win matches at the moment. As such, Goffin will have the upper hand when they lock horns in the first round of the Miami Open.

Predicted winner: David Goffin

#3. Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan

Monfils is playing some of the best tennis of his career at the age of 38 years. He won the ASB Classic at the start of the season and made the fourth round of the Australian Open. He recently lost in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in a three-set thriller against Grigor Dimitrov, bringing his record this season to 11-4.

Marozsan has performed quite well from time to time this year and has an 8-7 record. His time at Indian Wells came to an abrupt end after an injury forced him to retire halfway through his second-round contest.

Marozsan won his previous and only match against Monfils in three tough sets at last year's ASB Classic. However, the Frenchman's current form makes him the favorite to avenge his prior loss in this rivalry.

Predicted winner: Gael Monfils

#4. Quentin Halys vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Quentin Halys made the fourth round of the Miami Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Halys has a 5-6 record this season, with a semifinal showing at the Dubai Tennis Championships being his best result. He recently bowed out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open with a straight sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

Seyboth Wild rallied from a set down to beat Alexandre Muller 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the first round at Indian Wells. It marked his first win on hardcourts this season. He then lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round. He has an underwhelming 3-6 record this season.

Halys recorded his best-ever result at the Masters 1000 level with a fourth-round appearance at last year's Miami Open. Seyboth Wild did the same with a third-round showing. Both players will be eager to match the result or risk a significant drop in the rankings. The Frenchman's marginally better form makes him the slight favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Quentin Halys

