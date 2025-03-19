Miami Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Bernarda Pera, Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala

The second day of the Miami Open will feature the remainder of the first-round matches in the women's singles event while the men's singles tournament will commence. There will be some big names in action, including Emma Raducanu and Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu will take on Sayaka Ishii while Bencic will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska. Ajla Tomljanovic will face Bernarda Pera while McCartney Kessler will be up against Marie Bouzkova. The likes of Katie Boulter and Anna Blinkova will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions of some of the matches that will take on Day 2 of Miami Open 2025.

#1. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Bernarda Pera

Ajla Tomljanovic will face Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Miami Open, with the winner facing fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the second round of the WTA 1000 event. The two will lock horns for the very first time.

Tomljanovic last competed in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and qualified for the main draw, where she retired during her first-round match against Caty McNally due to an injury. Bernarda Pera, on the other hand, competed in the qualifiers of the Miami Open and booked her place in the main draw with a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over compatriot Robin Montgomery.

Tomljanovic has won five out of ten main-draw matches so far this season while Pera has triumphed in just three out of ten. While both players are close ranking-wise, the Aussie has an edge entering the match on present form.

Predicted Winner: Ajla Tomljanovic.

#2. Veronika Kudermetova vs Wang Xinyu

Veronika Kudermetova will take on Wang Xinyu in the first round of the Miami Open. The two will square off against one another for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Whoever wins, will take on 11th seed Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Miami Open.

Both players last competed in Indian Wells, with Kudermetova suffering a first-round exit while Wang reached the third round before losing to Jessica Pegula. The Russian has won seven out of 14 main-draw matches so far in the 2025 season while the Chinese has triumphed in five out of 12 fixtures.

Wang Xinyu won the last time these two players met in Miami and given how she won her first two matches in Indian Wells, it won't be a surprise if she gets the better of Kudermetova again.

Predicted Winner: Wang Xinyu

#3. Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala

Katie Volynets will face teenage wildcard Alexandra Eala in the first round of the Miami Open. The two will face one another for the very first time, and whoever wins, will be up against 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Volynets last competed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she fell to compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in the first round despite bageling her in the opening set. Eala's last tournament was a WTA 125k event in India, where she suffered a second-round exit.

The American has won just three main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Filipino is yet to win one. With more experience and the crowd behind her, Volynets should be able to fetch the win and qualify for the second round of the Miami Open.

Predicted Winner: Katie Volynets.

#4. Caroline Garcia vs Anna Bondar

Caroline Garcia will face Anna Bondar in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open. Their only prior encounter ame at this very tournament three years back, with the Hungarian winning after the Frenchwoman retired due to injury. Whoever wins this time, will take on second seed Iga Swiatek in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Both players last conpeted at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with Garcia suffering a second-round defeat to Swiatek while Bondar was unable to make it to the main draw.

Both players have started 2025 in poor fashion, with the Frenchwoman winning just two out of seven main-draw matches while the Hungarian triumphed in just one out of seven. While both have struggled, Garcia on her best is capable of getting the better of Bondar and reaching the second round of the Miami Open.

Predicted Winner: Caroline Garcia

