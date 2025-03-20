Miami Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Cameron Norrie vs Bu Yunchaokete, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jan-Lennard Struff

The men's singles first round will conclude on Day 3 of the Miami Open 2025 on Thursday, March 20. Nick Kyrgios staged a comeback to beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his opener here on Wednesday to register the first win of his comeback.

Former top 10 player David Goffin also rallied from a set down to beat Aleksandar Vukic 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. Gael Monfils needed three sets to dispatch Fabian Marozsan as well. Miomir Kecmanovic, Alexandre Muller, Jaume Munar, and Quentin Halys were some of the other victors of the day.

More players will aim to join them in the second round on Thursday. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set to take place on Day 3 of the Miami Open 2025:

#1. Cameron Norrie vs Bu Yunchaokete

Norrie has a 7-7 record for the season as of now, with his best results being quarterfinals in Hong Kong and Delray Beach. He also made the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, losing to Tommy Paul.

Bu has compiled a 4-9 record until now and has won back-to-back matches only during his quarterfinal run in Montpellier. He will be making his main draw debut at the Miami Open. Norrie, meanwhile, has a 4-6 record at the venue.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Norrie has performed marginally better than Bu this season, though his record in Miami does make him susceptible to an upset. However, the Brit should be able to tough out a win against an opponent who has struggled for the majority of the season.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie

#2. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jakub Mensik

Roberto Bautsta Agut is a former semifinalist at the Miami Open.

With a 1-6 record for the year until now, it's safe to say that Bautista Agut is having a tough time. He scored his only win of the season against Fabian Marozsan in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Mensik started the season with consecutive quarterfinal appearances in Brisbane and Auckland, followed by a third-round showing at the Australian Open. He has a 2-3 record since then, and recently lost in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

The first career meeting between these two players leans heavily in favor of Mensik given their results this season. Bautista Agut does have some happy memories at the Miami Open. He made the last eight in 2019 and went a round further in 2021. He has bowed out in the second round for the past two years.

This will be Mensik's first main draw appearance at the Miami Open. He lost in the second qualifying round here a year ago. He's likely to make a winning debut this time given Bautista Agut's struggles this season.

Predicted winner: Jakub Mensik

#3. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Davidovich Fokina has performed quite well this season. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, and advanced to the finals of the Delray Beach Open and the Mexican Open. However, he failed to make an impact at the BNP Paribas Open and left without winning a match. His record this season stands at 13-7.

Struff, on the other hand, has underperformed. He has a 3-7 record thus far, with his best result being a quarterfinal finish in Marseille. He arrives at the Miami Open on a four-match losing streak as well.

Both players made the third round of the Miami Open last year. Struff won his previous and only encounter against Fokina in Rotterdam a year ago. However, the Spaniard will be favored to avenge that loss based on how they've performed this year.

Predicted winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#4. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Gabriel Diallo

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is looking to win his second career match at the Miami Open.

Etcheverry has a 7-8 record this year, though he has a 4-5 record on hardcourts. He hasn't recorded back-to-back wins on the surface this year so far. He crashed out in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open a couple of weeks ago as well. He has a 1-2 record at the Miami Open.

Diallo initially fell in the qualifying rounds of the Miami Open but found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser. He recently made the second round of the BNP Paribas Open as a lucky loser as well. He has tallied a 4-6 record for the season thus far.

This will be the first career meeting between them. While Diallo has a 5-10 career record against top 50 players, he has gone 0-4 against them this year. He lost three of those four matches in straight sets. Given the Canadian's struggles against top players, Etcheverry has a good shot at winning this match.

Predicted winner: Tomas Martin Etcheverry

