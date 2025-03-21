Miami Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Federico Cina

The second-round matches of the men's singles event will be played on Day 4 of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, March 21. The seeded players, who received a bye in the first round will also be in action.

Ad

Former World No. 3 and last year's Miami finalist Grigor Dimitrov will also be in action. Let's look at the predictions for some of the matches that will be played on Day 4.

#1. Grigor Dimitrov vs Federico Cina

Gregor Dimitrov will face the 17-year-old Italian, Federico Cina in the second round, in what is set to be the first meeting between both players. Dimitrov enters Miami on the back of a fourth-round exit in the BNP Paribas Open last week, where he chalked up wins against Nuno Borges and Gael Monfils before losing to Carlos Alcaraz, 1-6,1-6.

Ad

Trending

With a 5-5 win-loss record this season, Dimitrov also had fitness issues, with him retiring from his matches at Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the Dubai Open.

On the other hand, Federico Cina earned his career's first ATP Tour win in the first round. The 17-year-old defeated Francisco Comesana of Argentina 7-6(4), 7-6(2) in the first round.

Dimitrov has not been at his best lately, but he will still be a clear favorite in this match, considering his young opponent's lack of experience. Nonetheless, it could be a good learning experience for the wildcard Cina, who is playing his first ATP Tour event.

Ad

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win

#2. Alejandro Tabilo vs Corentin Moutet

Corentin Moutet, ranked 76th in the world, will face the 30th seed Alejandro Tabilo of Chile. It will be one of the interesting matches of the day, in which the seeded player will not be the favorite.

Tabilo ended his seven-match losing streak in Indian Wells earlier this month but has a 1-7 win-loss record in 2025, the worst record for any Top 50 player on the ATP Tour this season. Four of the Chilean's losses were against players ranked outside the Top 100.

Ad

Meanwhile, Moutet has a modest 4-5 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2025, and World No. 38 Jordan Thompson 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round in Indian Wells, before losing to the eventual finalist Holger Rune in the following round. The Frenchman played the Phoenix Challenger last week, where he defeated World No. 41 Pedro Martinez in straight sets in the second round, before losing to the eventual finalist Alexander Bublik in three sets. Compared to his opponent, Moutet has a better momentum going into this matchup and should be able to get through.

Ad

Prediction: Corentin Moutet to win

#3. Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexandre Muller

Francisco Cerundolo will face France's Alexandre Muller and the Argentinian will be the favorite to win this match, owing to his recent form, which saw him reach the quarterfinals in Indian Wells last week.

At the Indian Wells, Cerundolo defeated the 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The Argentine has a 13-6 win-loss record this season and has recorded a QF appearance or better at every tournament since the 2025 Australian Open.

Ad

World No. 41 Alexandre Muller defeated Cerundolo on the clay court in Rio de Janeiro last month. However, Muller's form on the hard courts has not been impressive lately, as he lost in the first round of the Mexican Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Prediction: Francisco Cerundolo to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback