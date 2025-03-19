Miami Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Rebecca Sramkova

The Day 3 of the 2025 Miami Open will feature the second-round women's singles matches. Some of the Top 10 players will also be in action on Thursday, March 20.

The seeded stars in the top half, who received a bye in the first round, will take on the unseeded players who won their matches on the first day of the event on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at some of the predictions for the women's singles matches, which will be played on Thursday.

#1 Jasmine Paolini vs Rebecca Sramkova on Day 3 of the Miami Open

One of the most interesting matches of the day will be played between the sixth seed Jasmine Paolini and World No. 37 Rebecca Sramkova. The Slovakian defeated the Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

Notably, Sramkova won her four meetings against Paolini, which were held in the ITF events and qualifying round of the Australian Open from 2016 to 2018. But Paolini won their last three encounters. The Italian won 6-2, 6-1 when they last met in the Billie Jean King Cup four months back.

Jasmine Paolini celebrates a point in her singles match against Rebecca Sramkova in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Paolini will be favorite to win against Sramkova once again, as the Slovakian has a 7-9 win-loss record in 2025, whereas Paolini has a win-loss record of 8-5. Last week Paolini reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, whereas Sramkova lost in the first round.

Prediction: Jasmine Paolini to win.

#2 Donna Vekic vs Rebeka Masarova

World No. 19 Donna Vekic will face the Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the second round on Thursday. It will be their second meeting after Rebeka stunned Vekic 6-1, 7-6 in the round of 64 in Madrid last year.

World No. 168 Masarova faced fellow qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round and edged her after a thrilling battle, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5. It was her first main draw win at the Miami Open.

Donna Vekic celebrates defeating Emma Navarro in the third round on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

On the other hand, Donna Vekic has reached the third round of the Miami Open four times in her career and has an 8-7 win-loss record at the event. The Croatian reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week, where she knocked out the 10th seed Emma Navarro in the third round.

Vekic was two points away from a win against the Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the fourth round, but eventually lost in three sets.

Prediction: Donna Vekic to win.

#3 Maria Sakkari vs Lucia Bronzetti

28th seed Maria Sakkari will face the World No. 62 Lucia Bronzetti, who defeated Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. It will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Former World No. 3 Sakkari, the runner-up at Indian Wells last year, dropped out of the Top 50 after losing in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open against Coco Gauff.

The Greek player reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open last year. She will look to improve her form in this edition to avoid losing her position in the WTA rankings further.

Bronzetti, who reached the fourth round of the Miami Open on her debut in 2022, lost the first round in 2023 and 2024. She has a 3-3 win-loss record in Miami and an 8-8 win-loss record in 2025.

Maria Sakkari has a 5-10 win-loss record on the WTA Tour in 2025, but she will be the favorite against Bronzetti considering her better record in Miami.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win.

