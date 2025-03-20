Miami Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic preview

Svitolina tosses a ball to serve in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 22 Elina Svitolina will take on Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Miami Open.

Svitolina is one of the most talented players on tour. She's made an optimistic start to the season by garnering nine wins from 14 matches, including quarterfinal runs at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. Despite a resilient effort against Madison Keys, the American defeated her in Melbourne 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Ukrainian started her campaign in Indian Wells by cruising past Ashlyn Krueger, Danielle Collins, and Jessica Pegula in the first few rounds. She then locked horns with Mirra Andreeva in the last eight and lost to the in-form teenager 7-5, 6-3. Svitolina will make her ninth appearance in Miami this week.

Bencic in action at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, returned to the women's tour this year after her maternity break. She's made a solid start to the season by chalking up 16 wins from 21 matches, including a title-winning run in the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff in three sets.

The Swiss international entered Miami on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Indian Wells. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Dayana Yastremska in the first round 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. Bencic is making her eighth appearance in Miami this year.

Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 2-2. Svitolina won their most recent encounter in the 2019 WTA Finals.

Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Belinda Bencic

Odds will be updated when available.

Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Bencic plays a forehand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina has yet to make a significant impact on tour since winning in Strasbourg two years ago. She reached the final of the ASB Classic last year but couldn't find a way past Coco Gauff. The Ukrainian has a great record in the opening few rounds of an event and will be eager to begin on the right note.

Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic has settled in as if she never took a break from tennis. The 28-year-old has a near 70% win ratio this year and is one of the dark horses in Miami. She is a former semifinalist at the WTA 1000 event (2022) and has already started on a confident note.

A high-quality encounter appears to be on the cards in the second round. Both players have looked sharp this season and possess the ability to make a deep run in Miami. Considering their recent results and fighting spirit on the court, Bencic will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Swiss player should edge out the 22nd seed on Friday.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

