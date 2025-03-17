Miami Open 2025: 5 favorites to win the men's singles title ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz

With the Indian Wells Masters coming to an end, the Sunshine Double heads towards its next stop, the Miami Open. The main draw of the Masters 1000 event will commence on March 19 and will finish on March 30.

Jannik Sinner won the tournament last year after defeating Grigor Dimitrov and while he will not be defending his title, there wll be some top, top players in action. These include Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. On that note, let us take a look at five favorites for the men's singles event at Miami Open 2025.

#5. Taylor Fritz

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz has not had the best of starts to the 2025 season, with ten wins out of 15 matches so far. His most notable accomplishment was helping Team USA to victory at the United Cup. However, the American is yet to have an individual tournament where he won more than two matches.

Fritz enters the Miami Open at the back of a fourth-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 27-year-old's best performance at Miami Gardens so far is reaching the quarterfinals in 2023 and if he can play at his best, there is a fair chance of him going deep in the tournament.

#4. Alex de Minaur

World No. 11 Alex de Minaur has had a pretty decent start to the 2025 season, winning 15 out of 20 matches so far. The Aussie's most notable performance so far this year has been reaching the final of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and he also made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

However, the Aussie's performances after his runner-up finish at the ATP 500 event have not been particularly impressive and he most recently suffered a fourth-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after losing to Francisco Cerundolo.

De Minaur does not have the best of records at the Miami Open, with his best performance being a fourth-round finish in 2024. However, the Aussie has produced some impressive tennis over the past 15 months and he is capable of having a long run at the Masters 1000 event on his day.

#3. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev's start to the 2025 season has not been ideal, as he has won 12 out of 18 matches so far. However, he will enter the Miami Open after a semifinal run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. While the Russian dropped two spots due to his inability to reach the final, he produced some fine tennis to make it to the last four.

The 29-year-old has had a pretty decent record at the Miami Open, having reached a final, a semifinal and two quarterfinals across the last four editions of the tournament. Medvedev will be in good spirits after his semifinal run in Indian Wells and if he is at his best, it should not be much of a surprise if he wins his second title in Miami.

#2. Jack Draper

Jack Draper has had a dream start to his 2025 season with 13 wins out of 15 matches so far. The Brit started his year by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open before reaching the final of the Qatar Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

However, his crowning achievement so far came at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he beat the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final. Here, Draper beat Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 to win his maiden Masters 1000 title and enter the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Currently ranked seventh in the world, the Brit will be a heavy title contender at the Miami Open and if he can replicate his Indian Wells performance, there is a good chance of us witnessing another impressive performance from him.

#1. Carlos Alcaraz

While Carlos Alcaraz was unable to defend his title in Indian Wells, the Spaniard is perhaps the heaviest favorite to win the Miami Open with Jannik Sinner not competing and Novak Djokovic not at his very best. The 21-year-old has already won 15 out of 18 matches so far in 2025, winning the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam while reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Alcaraz previously won the Miami Open in 2022 and reached the semifinals in 2023 while enduring a quarterfinal exit in 2024. Following his semifinal exit in Indian Wells, the Spaniard will be eager to to win his second title in Miami and given his quality, there is a fair chance of him doing so.

