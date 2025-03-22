Miami Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

World No. 19 Auger-Aliassime has won titles in Adelaide and Montpellier | Image Source: Getty

2019 Miami Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime will face 15th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23).

Auger-Aliassime has been in impressive form this season, winning two singles titles and compiling a 17-6 win/loss record thus far. The Canadian will be eager to make amends for his second-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month by going deep at the 1000-level event in Miami.

Having received a first-round Bye, the 18th seed made quick work of Aussie qualifier Tristan Schoolkate in his opener, winning 6-4, 6-4 to reach the third round. The 24-year-old's next opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, hasn't enjoyed as good of a campaign on the ATP Tour in 2025 due to a calf injury he suffered in February.

The Italian has won only six of his nine matches on the pro tour this season. Moreover, the 15th seed was taken to the distance in his second-round outing against France's Quentin Halys before eventually going through 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 in nearly two and a half hours.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime and Musetti are tied 3-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Canadian has won both of their hardcourt encounters at the 2022 Firenze Open and the 2022 Davis Cup semifinals, the two players have never met on outdoor hardcourt.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Lorenzo Musetti +130 -1.5 (+270) Over 22.5 (-120) Felix Auger-Aliassime -165 +1.5 (-450) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti hits a forehand in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Auger-Aliassime has been playing with immense confidence in his game this year, keeping the unforced errors at bay. At 6'4, the 24-year-old is capable of firing big serves, he also possesses fast footspeed that helps him chase down virtually every shot that his opponents throw at him.

Musetti, meanwhile, lacks firepower on his forehand relative to his older opponent. The 23-year-old, however, has a world-class single-handed backhand that will give enough resistance to Musetti's two-hander.

For what it's worth, though, the Canadian is far more well-rested in Miami this week, which should give him more than considerable chances of getting through his third-round encounter against the Italian.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

