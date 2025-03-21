Miami Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

16th seed and home favorite Frances Tifaoe will begin his 2025 Miami Open campaign with a second-round clash against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Tiafoe has struggled to win multiple matches at events he has played in the season and has a modest 5-5 win/loss record in the year.

In all the five events that Tiafoe has played in 2025, he has won his opening match but faltered in the next round in all of the tournaments. In his previous event, he started with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) win against Damir Dzhumhur in the first round at Indian Wells but faltered in the next round itself, losing 4-6, 6-7 (6) against Yosuke Watanuki. Being the 16th seed, Tiafoe got a bye in the opening round at the Miami Open.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has won 14 of the 21 matches he has played this year, starting with a decent fourth-round run at the Australian Open, losing 1-6, 1-6, 1-6 against Tommy Paul. After he ran in Melbourne, the Spaniard reached consecutive finals in Delray Beach and Acapulco. He lost the finals against Miomir Kecmanovic and Tomas Machac, respectively, despite having match points against the former in Delray Beach.

The World No. 39 had a poor start to his Sunshine Double leg, as he lost in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open, losing 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 against Mackenzie McDonald. The Spaniard started off well in Miami, winning 7-6 (3), 6-3 against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Tiafoe has a 2-1 lead against Davidovich Fokina in the head-to-head rivalry with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the duo's last encounter at the 2025 Mexican Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -110 -1.5 (+190) TBD Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -110 +1.5 (-295) TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

In their last match at Acapulco, Tiafoe won 60 per cent of his service points and 32 per cent of his return points while Davidovich Fokina won 68 per cent of the service points and 40 per cent of his return points. The American player could only send in 60 per cent of his first serves, which gave his Spanish opponent the chance to attack the second serve, generating 15 breakpoints.

Tifaoe's form has been unsteady throughout the season, while Davidovich Fokina has shown some consistency in his performances. Out of the seven sets played between the two players in three matches, three sets have gone to tiebreakers, and two have been decided by a 7-5 scoreline.

Even though Tiafoe is the seeded player, Davidovich Fokina's results have been better and he won his last encounter against the American, making him the favorite for the match.

Pick- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets

