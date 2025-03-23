Miami Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs (17) Arthur Fils
Date: March 23, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,500
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Frances Tiafoe vs Arthur Fils preview
World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe will take on Arthur Fils in the third round of the Miami Open.
Tiafoe has made a modest start to the season by amassing six wins from 11 matches, including second-round appearances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Dallas, and Acapulco. Despite a valiant effort against Fabian Marozsan, the Hungarian defeated him in the Australian Open 6-7(3), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
The American entered Miami on the back of a third-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign with a solid win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 7-6(5). Tiafoe is making his eighth appearance in the Miami Open this year.
Arthur Fils, meanwhile, has made a positive start to the season by chalking up nine wins from 14 matches, including quarterfinal runs in Hong Kong and Indian Wells. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Ugo Humbert in a gripping encounter.
The Frenchman started his campaign in Miami by cruising past Gabriel Diallo in the first round. He was handed the win midway through the second set after Diallo was forced to retire due to injury. Fils is making his second appearance in the Miami Open this year.
Frances Tiafoe vs Arthur Fils head-to-head
The head-to-head between Tiafoe and Fils is locked at 0-0.
Frances Tiafoe vs Arthur Fils odds
Frances Tiafoe vs Arthur Fils prediction
Frances Tiafoe has made a good start at most events this year but failed to convert them into a deep run. He will be eager to find his form ahead of the clay court season and register a strong result in Miami. The American likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and use his topspin forehand to great effect.
On the other hand, Arthur Fils has been a quick learner on the main tour. The youngster captured two titles last year and will be determined to add more to his locker in 2025. He has a solid all-around game with all the shots in his playbook.
Considering their recent results and skill level on hard courts, Fils has a better chance to come out on top. The Frenchman has conquered some big names lately and won't be intimidated by his opposite number on Monday. He should be able to dig deep and outlast Tiafoe in the third round.
Pick: Fils to win in three sets.